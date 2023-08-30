About Cookies on This Site

12kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

12kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine

T2312VSAV

12kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine

Front view of LG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Motion, 12KG, in VCM, T2312VSAV
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

  • Auto Restart

    When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

     

     

  • Standby Power Save

    Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

Smart Motion<br>3

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™<br>3

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Punch 3

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

*BMC : Bulk molding compound is a glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material, commonly applied to highly durable products such as car head lamp reflector

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits
Safe & Convenient Design

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.
Features T2312VSAV T2108VSAW T2109VSAB T2310VSAW
T2312VSAV
12kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2108VSAW
8kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2109VSAB
9kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2310VSAW
10kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
Capacity 12kg 8kg 9kg 10kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 590 x 960 x 606 mm 540 x 925 x 540 mm 540 x 925 x 540 mm 590 x 960 x 606 mm
Smart Inverter Yes Yes Yes Yes
Smart Motion Yes Yes Yes Yes
TurboWash360™ No No No No
Summary

Dimensions

T2312VSAV-V-MM

All specs

TYPE

Type

Top Load Washer

BASIC

Wash Capacity (KG)

12

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

720

FEATURES

Smart Inverter

Yes

3 motion Technology

Yes

Turbo Drum

Yes

Air Dry

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Wash Programs

8

Wash Programs

Normal,Wool,Duvet,School Care,Pre wash+ Normal,Quick Wash,Eco Save,Tub Clean

WARRANTY

10-year Motor Warranty

Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

PUB Registration No.

WM-2021/031781/TUV

Rating

3 Ticks

Water Consumption

6.20 litres/kg

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

606

Height (mm)

960

Width (mm)

590

Weight (kg)

39

DESIGN

Color

VCM

Drum

Semi-Stainless Steel

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Window

Diamond Glass

What people are saying

