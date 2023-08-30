We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine, 9KG, Black
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
Diagram compares the difference between power usage of a Non-inverter versus Inverter which offers precise control
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.
Diagram shows energy saving by using LG Smart Inverter washing machine compared to using conventional induction motor washer
Auto Restart
*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre washing.
*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
Durability with BMC Motor Protection
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.
Image shows motor durability with Bulk Molding Compound Motor Protection. Motor is protected from dust, insects and humidity
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Type
-
Top Load Washer
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
9
-
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
-
740
-
Smart Inverter
-
Yes
-
3 motion Technology
-
Yes
-
Turbo Drum
-
Yes
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
10-year Motor Warranty
-
Yes
-
PUB Registration No.
-
WM-2020/029700/TUV
-
Rating
-
3 tick
-
Water Consumption
-
7.5L/kg
-
Depth (mm)
-
540
-
Height (mm)
-
925
-
Width (mm)
-
540
-
Weight (kg)
-
33
-
Color
-
Middle black
-
Drum
-
Semi-Stainless Steel
-
Soft Closing Door
-
yes
-
Window
-
Diamond glass
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
T2109VSAB
LG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine, 9KG, Black