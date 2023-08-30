We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP5 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
What MERIDIAN Says
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
The copy "Clear
*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by approximately 75.5% compared to previous model.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.
Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story
Creating the Perfect Fit
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.
Optimised for Comfort and Style
Made for Quality Conversations
*The inner MIC cancels out unwanted noise when turn on the ANC function.
The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 22 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
Refresh your fit with style
LG TONE Free Lineup
|Features
|T90
|FP9
|TF8
|FP8
|
LG TONE Free T90
|
LG TONE Free FP9
|
LG TONE Free fit TF8
|
LG TONE Free FP8
|Dolby Atmos
|O
|X
|X
|X
|3D Sound Stage
|O
|O
|O
|O
|with MERIDIAN
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Sound Unit
|Dynamic 11Φ with Graphene Material
|Dynamic 8Φ
|Dynamic 6Φ
|Dynamic 8Φ
|Active Noise Cancelling
|Adaptive ANC
|Enhanced ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Enhanced ANC
|MIC System
|3MICs with VPU (Voice Pick-up Unit)
|3MIC*
|3MICs
|3MIC*
|Convenience
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|UVnano
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Medical Grade Ear Gels (3size)
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Plug & Wireless
|O (AUX/USB A/USB C)
|O
|O(3.5mm AUX)
|X
|Google Fast Pair MS Swift Pair
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Multi Point & Multi Pairing
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Google Siri TV Control
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Waterproof
|IPX4 Water Resistant
|IPX4
|IP67 Water & Dust Proof
|IPX4
|Battery Life (ANC off)
|9 Hr / 20 Hr
|Up to 24hrs(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs)
|10 Hr / 20 Hr
|Up to 24hrs(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs)
|Charging
|Fast Charging / Wireless Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging / Wireless Charging
|Compatibility
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Color
|Charcoal Black / Snow White
|Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold
|Black Lime
|Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold
*Microphone inside the ear bud captures inner ear sounds with less Ambient noise.
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All specs
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
35 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.2 g
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
8
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
22
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
-
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
