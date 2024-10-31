From Flexibility to Functionality: LG's Unique Modern TV Designs for Integrated Living

Expanding its portfolio of design-focused TVs, LG introduced the OLED Objet Collection, which includes models like The Easel and Posé. These wallpaper TVs are extremely thin and lightweight and can sit flush to a wall with no gap, as if they were a piece of art!

The Easel

The LG Objet Easel model is designed to resemble an artist’s easel, bringing a touch of elegance and creativity to any space. Its slim profile and unique stand offer two distinct positioning options: it can be placed at a gentle angle, reminiscent of an easel displaying artwork, or positioned flush against the wall. This versatility allows the Objet Easel to function as both a functional display and a stylish decorative piece, seamlessly blending into your home as a statement object.

Some of its key features include:

· Easel-Inspired Design: The display’s slim, ultra-thin profile is thoughtfully crafted to resemble an artist’s easel. This design not only enhances its modern aesthetic but also transforms the TV into a functional piece of art that elevates the ambiance of any room.

· Panel Cover: The Kvadrat fabric panel moves at a press of a button on the remote, covering much of the screen when not in use for a minimalist and stylish look.

· Premium Materials: High-quality materials contribute to a sophisticated and durable build.

· Exceptional OLED evo Display: Delivers perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and high contrast for stunning picture quality.

· Discrete Cable Management: Integrated system for hiding cables, maintaining a clean and organised appearance.

· Advanced Connectivity: Multiple ports and wireless options for seamless integration with other devices.

· Smart TV Features: Access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, enhancing entertainment options.

· Flexible Viewing and Versatile Display: The LG Easel offers Line View for daily info in artistic themes and Full View for a full OLED evo screen experience with immersive sound.

· User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive controls and a stylish remote for easy navigation.

Posé

The LG Objet Posé, on the other hand, is designed with a more minimalist approach, featuring a sophisticated stand-alone frame. This model is perfect for those who appreciate simplicity and elegance in their home decor.

Some of its key features include:

· Minimalist Design: Clean lines and a sophisticated frame enhance the TV's sleek, modern aesthetic.

· All-Around Slim Design: The LG Objet Posé features an ultra-thin display with a Rounded Edge and Textile Finish in Calming Beige, offering a furniture-like elegance that looks beautiful from any angle.

· Superior OLED evo Display: Offers perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and high contrast for an exceptional viewing experience, as well as Brightness Booster up to 20% brighter picture.

· Integrated Stand: Sturdy and stylish stand that complements the minimalist design and provides stability, while the hidden Cable & Accessory Organiser behind the Clean Cover keeps your space neat and tidy.

· Minimal Bezels: Maximise screen space and contribute to a contemporary, streamlined appearance.

· Advanced Connectivity: Supports multiple ports and wireless options for easy integration with other devices.

· User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive controls and a sleek remote for straightforward navigation.

· Built-In Sound System: High-quality audio integrated into the design, offering an immersive sound experience.

· Versatile Placement: Can be positioned in various settings, making it adaptable to different room layouts and decor styles.