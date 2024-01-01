About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED evo G4 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2024
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG OLED evo G4 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2024

Product Information Sheet
OLED83G45LW

LG OLED evo G4 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2024

(5)
Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen with 2-pole stand
A video opens showing the LG OLED G4 facing 45 degrees to the right with a purple and orange abstract artwork on screen against an orange backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 11 AI processor chipset.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

An image of the gold World's No.1 OLED TV for 11 Years emblem against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo stand apart?

An image of the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. A side view of the One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space. An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. An image of showing Brightness Booster Max with a whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky.
alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6.7x

Faster AI Performance

7.7x

Improved Graphics

2.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

An image of an LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customisation

Syncs with how you watch

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Optimal audio to fit your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

An image of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
An image of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every frame

An video of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull.

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After recognising the content, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution work to elevate the scene to a new level of realism.

An video of a man with closed eyes and a sad expression in a cool blue space with a gritty and atmospheric vibe.

AI Director Processing

Preserves colours that set the mood

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended colour-grading and emotional nuance. 

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Suround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

An image of a woman singing with the mic on her hand as there is a orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

AI Voice Remastering

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action.

An image of a man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

An image of an LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering is only available on alpha 11 AI Processor

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

100% Colour Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colours

100% colour volume boosts rich hues, while 100% colour fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

An image shows a bustling city scene in the early evening with bold coloursand contrast.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Zero Gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

Clean looks at one with
the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

**Soundbar USG10TY matches with OLED G (65/77").

An image of a remote control pointed at an LG OLED TV showing soundbar control settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

An image of an LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG OLED together in synergy.

An image of an LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.

WOWCAST Built-in

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 55" to 97".

An image comparing LG OLED G4's varying sizes, showing 55", 65", 77", 83", and 97".

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimising the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

 

An image of a director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz Mode applies to 55/65/77/83" G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favourite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

2.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

3.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1057 x 28.0

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2050 x 1210 x 253

Packaging Weight (kg)

56.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1115 x 321

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

40.9

TV Weight with Stand

46.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096020197

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83G45LW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

