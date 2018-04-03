LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine with MiniWash | LG EXPERIENCE

Picture this:

It’s a Friday evening. You’ve decided to go for a quick run after a long day at work. It’s a warm evening and by the time you’re home, you and your clothes are soaked in sweat.

The next morning, you’re feeding your one year old who loves throwing her food all over herself and before you know it, you’ve changed her clothes three times before the day is over.

It’s finally Sunday and you’ve got a small pile of clothes in your laundry basket that you need to wash before the new week starts. It’s not big enough to warrant a wash in the full-sized machine and you let out a deep sigh, thinking that you’re going to have to wash these clothes by hand. And all you want to do is relax, sit in the front of the TV with a tall glass of something cold. Well, what if we told you that the LG TWINWash™ gives you the opportunity to do exactly that, saving you time and energy.

We’ve all been there. We always have multiple piles of clothes that need to be washed separately. The whites. The colours. The delicates. The baby clothes. Sometimes we need to run the washing machine five times a week and yet we have mounds of clothes sitting in a corner that need to be hand washed.

So wouldn’t a multi-tasking machine with two separate washers be the perfect addition to your laundry room? That’s just what LG has in store for you – The TWINWash™ with TWINWash™ Mini, which has a second smaller compartment that is perfect for your delicates and little loads. No more back-to-back washing!