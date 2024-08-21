webOS User Guide – What is webOS?

First, you will need to set up your device. Follow these steps to set up your LG Smart TV:

1. After turning your TV on for the first time, press the OK button (wheel) on your remote.

2. Set up your language, country and time zone.

3. Set up internet connection to your TV.

4. Choose to set up your TV by one the following methods:

a. Using a mobile device with the ThinQ app

b. Directly through the TV

5. Connect to your WiFi hub.

6. Accept terms and conditions.

7. Connect devices to your TV or choose to do it later.

8. Enter your postcode for local TV.

9. Choose the installation type of your TV – stand or wall-mounted. This improves sound quality.

10. Enable AI picture Pro and AI Sound Pro.

11. Enable Always Ready so you can use features like wallpaper and voice recognition.

12. Choose whether to enable automatic software updates.

13. Log in to your LG account.

14. Install popular apps – then setup is complete!