webOS User Guide – What is webOS?

What is webOS?
webOS is a Linux-based operating system for smart devices, prominently used on LG TVs. Known for its user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI), webOS allows users to easily access and control TV functions, navigate apps, update settings, and connect to other compatible devices like speakers and headphones. webOS stands out in the smart TV industry for its market-leading ease of use and interactive services. It offers a seamless and intuitive experience, making it simple for users to access their favorite content and features. The platform's smart functionalities, such as voice commands, personalized recommendations, and multitasking capabilities, enhance the overall viewing experience, ensuring that webOS remains at the forefront of smart TV technology.
As it can be directly connected to the internet, it can be used to stream content, access the LG cloud, and even allows you to search directly through a browser. Certain webOS devices are also compatible with smart assistants like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices. It is also integrated with voice recognition and works with an LG TV Magic remote.
What does webOS mean on LG TV?
LG’s award-winning OS technology changes the way you watch and experience a TV. Its user-friendly interface lets you easily access and watch the best content and listen to music. Everything about LG’s webOS makes it easier to access the entertainment you want. You can also access the Apps store to find more apps that interest you. All LG TVs released after 2014 run on the webOS operating system. Models such as the 65 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024 and the 77 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024 are popular models through which you can enjoy webOS and its content capabilities.
What apps are supported by webOS?
webOS features many of the popular content apps that users generally use. *Some of the featured ones are:
- Freeview Play
- NOW
- Netflix
- Disney+
- Apple TV
- Prime Video
- YouTube
- Pluto TV
You can browse and search for other apps on the LG Content store.
*Disclaimer: Content availability may vary by region.
LG webOS User Guide
First, you will need to set up your device. Follow these steps to set up your LG Smart TV:
1. After turning your TV on for the first time, press the OK button (wheel) on your remote.
2. Set up your language, country and time zone.
3. Set up internet connection to your TV.
4. Choose to set up your TV by one the following methods:
a. Using a mobile device with the ThinQ app
b. Directly through the TV
5. Connect to your WiFi hub.
6. Accept terms and conditions.
7. Connect devices to your TV or choose to do it later.
8. Enter your postcode for local TV.
9. Choose the installation type of your TV – stand or wall-mounted. This improves sound quality.
10. Enable AI picture Pro and AI Sound Pro.
11. Enable Always Ready so you can use features like wallpaper and voice recognition.
12. Choose whether to enable automatic software updates.
13. Log in to your LG account.
14. Install popular apps – then setup is complete!
- When you are watching TV, you can click on the home button on the remote to quickly access the main home screen.
How to access the User Guide on the TV
You can access the User Guide on the TV to get information on the various features of LG webOS.
1. On the remote, press the gear icon
2. Click on ‘All Settings’.
3. Click on ‘Support’.
4. From the options available, click on ‘User Guide’.
*The menu screen may differ depending on the model that you are using. Please refer to the user manual provided with the TV for details.
- By pressing the question mark icon, you can see instructions on how to use the User Guide.
- The User Guide provides a colour code to indicate the following:
- Red: Remote control button names.
- Yellow: The text and the buttons to be displayed on the screen.
- Green: TV input connector names.
It is important to note that the images and information in the user guide may differ based on different models and operating environments.
How to check webOS version on LG TV
To have your device functioning well without any glitches, it is important that you have it running on the most up to date version of the webOS. Follow these steps to find out if your device is on the latest version:
- Press the Settings button on your Magic Remote.
- Click on the gear icon at the top of the menu to enter the larger settings menu.
- Select ‘Support’.
- Click on ‘Software Update’.
- Here you can see the software version your device is running on.
- Check for a new version by clicking on the ‘Check for Updates’ button.
- Availability of new versions can depend on your TV model, country, language and current version.
- If it says, ‘No Update Found’, it means you are using the latest version.
- If new updates are found, you can easily install it with a click of a button.
- When ‘Auto Update’ is enabled, your device will automatically find and install the latest version when connected to the internet.
How to Install Apps on LG webOS TV
To install new apps on your TV, follow these steps:
- On your remote click on the Home button.
- Scroll over to find the Apps icon.
- Click the centre wheel on the remote to open it.
- Scroll to find the app you want or use the search bar to search for one.
- Click on the app you want to download.
- On the app page, click on the ‘Install’ button.
- Your app will be installed, and you can launch your app.
How to Uninstall Apps on LG webOS TV
You may sometimes need to remove apps that you don’t need or use frequently. This can help you free up space for other apps and reduce memory used. Follow these steps to uninstall an app:
- On your Home Screen, go down to the apps bar.
- Scroll over to the app you wish to delete.
- Once you have found the app, on the Magic remote, press and hold the selector tool or the centre wheel.
- The screen will now change to show the Edit App List.
- Here on top of the app you selected, you will see the trash icon.
- Scroll up with the remote and select the trash icon.
You have now deleted the app.
At any point of time, if you have deleted an app accidentally, you can go to the LG Apps store via the home screen and download it again from there.