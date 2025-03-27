We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Everything you need to know about American-style fridge freezers
Learn all about American fridge freezers in our comprehensive guide. Find out about the types, features and models to make an informed decision for your home.
American-style fridge freezers are now one of the most popular fridge freezer styles on the market.1 But are they right for you? Do you like the idea of an ice and water dispenser? Are you looking for an environmentally friendly fridge freezer? Do you have the space? We’ve compiled all the information you’ll need to help you make the right decision.
- Learn about the various types of American-style fridge freezers.
- Explore the best features to consider when purchasing an American fridge freezer.
- Find guidance on how to choose the ideal American-style fridge freezer for your needs.
- Gain insights into the advantages and disadvantages of an American-style fridge freezer.
What is an American fridge freezer?
American fridge freezers have wide designs with double doors and adjacent fridge and freezer compartments. They are large and typically offer additional features like ice and water dispensers and technology to keep your food fresh.
Should you buy an American-style fridge freezer?
Boasting an impressive storage capacity, an American fridge freezer is a great option for families and those who need a lot of space for chilled food and drinks.1 The large vertical spaces in both fridge and freezer compartments offer adjustable shelves and drawers so you can arrange everything to suit your needs.2 Double doors provide ease of access to both freezer and fridge, making the model convenient to use.2
Understanding the different types of American-style fridge freezers
There are broadly two types of American-style fridge freezers - double-sided and door-in-door models. LG offers both.
Double-sided
LG’s GSLA81PZLD model is a classic example of a double-sided. It has a large 635L capacity and a water/ice dispenser.3 It features Multi-Air Flow for optimal temperature regulation and humidity4 while LINEARCoolingTM technology reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavour of fresh food for up to 7 days.3 All of this functionality is achieved quietly. The model GSLA81PZLD is QuietMark tested and certified, ensuring that your new fridge freezer produces barely any annoying noise.5
Door-in-door
The American fridge freezer from LG, model GSXV90MCDE, has a unique feature called InstaViewTM ThinQTM door-in-door. Simply knocking on it twice reveals a clear view inside the fridge, saving the energy of opening the fridge door to view what is inside. The UVnanoTM water and ice dispenser eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, while the Craft IceTM feature creates slow-melting ice balls for a luxurious drinking experience. With LINEARCoolingTM and FRESHBalancerTM, this model improves freshness and reduces food waste.6
Finding the right American-style fridge freezer for you
When choosing a fridge freezer, consider your space constraints, budget and style preferences. American fridge freezers come in various sizes.7
Slimline / narrow American fridge freezers
635L is more of a narrow American fridge freezer with a width of 83.5cm, depth of 73.4cm and height of 178.70cm, with an additional UltraSleek Door style that enhances your kitchen style.8
Double American fridge freezer
The larger option would be the 530L, a double American fridge freezer with a width of 91.3cm, depth of 73.5cm and height of 179cm, benefiting from a large capacity, you can store more food in that refrigerator space.9
What American fridge freezer features to look for?
There are plenty of great features on the market today that make your life easier and improve your fridge-freezer experience.
Ice & Water Dispenser
Ice and water dispensers are a common feature on American-style fridge freezers. LG models are fitted with NSF-certified filters to give you clean and refreshing ice and water on demand.10 Beyond the convenience, the ice dispenser also reduces your energy consumption as it stops you from having to open your freezer to find ice, letting the cold air out.2
DoorCooling+TM
DoorCooling+TM ensures that the fridge is quickly cooled after opening the door. It blows a stream of cold air across the entire width of each drawer and shelf, cooling 35% faster than fridges with normal systems. A more consistent fridge temperature means a longer shelf life for your food saving you money and further reducing the food wastage that’s so damaging to the planet.11
LG ThinQTM
Tell your fridge exactly what you need it to do with LG’s ThinQTM Voice Assistant, and gain peace of mind with smart alerts. If you leave your fridge open the ThinQTM app will notify you while continuously monitoring your power consumption. It can also be used to control your smart refrigerator remotely.12
How to maintain your American-style fridge freezer
Proper installation and maintenance can extend the lifespan of your fridge freezer and save you money. Ensure proper clearance and avoid direct sunlight during installation. Use adjustable legs to level the unit and promote efficient function. Regularly clean interior surfaces and removable parts. Clean door seals for effective cooling. Defrost and clean the freezer compartment to prevent ice buildup. Replace water filters and clean condenser coils every 6 months.14
The pros and cons of American-style fridge freezers
FAQs
Q: Are American fridge freezers suitable for small kitchens?
A: You do not want your kitchen to feel cramped or the opening of doors to be cumbersome. LG’s come in various sizes, so it’s worth checking to see if one might fit.
Q: How much does an American-style fridge freezer cost to run?
A: LG’s advanced features, like inverter compressors and efficient cooling systems, generally gain a high energy efficiency rating making them comparatively cheap to run.6
Q: What temperature should American fridge freezers be?
A: LG recommends fridge compartments be set between 1C and 7C; and freezer compartments between –23C and –15C.15
American-style fridge freezers can offer great storage capacity and advanced features. Coupled with LG’s energy reduction capabilities, these fridge freezers become a smart and sustainable choice for anyone who wants one.
