New LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV71PZTF American Fridge Freezer | 635L | - Shiny Steel
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

New LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV71PZTF American Fridge Freezer | 635L | - Shiny Steel

Product Information Sheet
GSLV71PZTF

New LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV71PZTF American Fridge Freezer | 635L | - Shiny Steel

Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Fridge Freezers

2023

What's to Love About LG Fridge Freezers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

FRESHNESS

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

 

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

SMART CONVENIENCE

Smart Living Begins With LG ThinQ™

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

 

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Link Your Fridge & Smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.

Enjoy Personalised Operation & Savings

Part of the LG ThinQ™ app, Smart Learner analyzes habits to anticipate temperature and energy needs. It will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage so that even when the door is opened frequently, the fridge temperature stays where you've set it.

The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.

A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.

Large Capacity

Get More Food Storage Space

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Ultra-sleek Door

Enhance Your Décor

FAQ

Q.

How do non-plumbed fridge freezers work?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer yet still benefit from a water dispenser. When it’s not possible to access a water supply for your appliance, choose one of our non-plumbed models with a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Q.

How does a non-plumbed ice dispenser work?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer yet still benefit from an ice dispenser. In a non-plumbed fridge freezer, you manually fill a built-in water tank inside the fridge which is connected to the ice maker in your freezer. The ice maker in turn feeds the ice dispenser for the luxury of easy-access ice on demand.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GSLV71PZTF

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

506

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

314

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Multi Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Multi Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

506

Volume Freezer (L)

209

Volume Refrigerator (L)

286

Volume Freezer (L)

209

Volume Refrigerator (L)

286

Volume Total (L)

506

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

134

Depth without door (mm)

617

Depth with handle (mm)

734

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1723

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1823

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

Product Weight (kg)

124

Depth without door (mm)

617

Packing Weight (kg)

134

Packing Weight (kg)

134

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1723

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1823

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

Product Weight (kg)

124

Depth with handle (mm)

734

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Button-88-white

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Button-88-white

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

Handle Type

No

Door (Material)

PCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

DoorCooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

314

Sound Power (dB)

40

Sound Power (Grade)

C

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

314

Sound Power (dB)

40

Sound Power (Grade)

C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Multi-Air Flow

No

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Multi-Air Flow

No

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Drawer_Freezer

6 Tranparent

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Door Basket_Transparent

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084620477

Bar Code

8806084620477

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSLV71PZTF)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSLV71PZTF)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSLV71PZTF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSLV71PZTF)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

GSLV71PZTF

New LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV71PZTF American Fridge Freezer | 635L | - Shiny Steel

Product Information Sheet