We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LAB
LG’s top sound solutions: which suits you better?
- Explore the unique benefits of different solutions for your audio setups
- Gain insights into choosing the right soundbar or speakers for your entertainment area
- Learn about the latest advancements in soundbar technology and how they impact your listening experience
Home audio systems have improved in quality and clarity, and LG now offers a variety of options for every aspect of daily life. The two main choices are soundbars and speakers.
Choosing the right LG audio solution
Navigating the decision-making process and choosing between soundbars and speakers will depend on indicators such as what and where you’re listening — and how much you want to spend.
Soundbars are most often linked to a TV setup, giving the viewer a more immersive experience. Speakers, on the other hand, are more suited to audio and music.
The differences between soundbars and speakers
Sound systems come in many different sizes, designs and colours. A surround-sound setup with strategically positioned speakers, including a subwoofer, is recommended for full immersion. Alternatively, a soundbar can provide a single-unit solution with a range of speakers that produce well-rounded audio output. To give a soundbar added depth, it can also be paired with a subwoofer, making it a practical choice even when space is limited.
Below is a selection of soundbars and speakers that can enhance your sound experience:
US95TR Soundbar
The LG Soundbar US95TR improves your audio experience by dividing two-channel audio into multi-channel audio. It offers triple-level spatial sound for a more immersive experience. With a total of 15 channels (9.1.5, including triple up-firing speakers), 810W power, a new wireless subwoofer and an enhanced built-in woofer, it delivers powerful, high-quality sound. The upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro ensures optimal sound by sensing the positions of both rear speakers and the listener and adjusting the sound to its optimal settings, even if the rear speakers are placed randomly due to a lack of space. It also enhances gaming with VRR/ALLM and a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of up to 120Hz. And, this soundbar is equipped with the world's first centre up-firing speaker, which brings out every word of dialogue.1
USC9S Soundbar
Specifically designed to partner with the LG OLED evo C series, the USC9S Soundbar is a multi-functional soundbar that can connect via HDMI (e-ARC/ARC), optical cable, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. By supporting Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced, this model is a good choice for movie lovers. This soundbar also features a unique bracket designed to position the speaker perfectly, for both standing or wall-mounted setups, whilst allowing the TV and soundbar to rotate together seamlessly.2
XBOOM 360 XO2 Speaker
XBOOM 360 XO2 is a compact yet powerful Bluetooth speaker. With the XBOOM App and one-touch mode, you can easily take control of the audio and lighting effects with a single tap. Its 360° sound fills the room, making it ideal for parties or casual listening. Plus, its IP55 water resistance rating makes it suitable for the poolside. If the party continues long into the night, you can benefit from uninterrupted playback for up to 15 hours. The portable design makes it easy to take the party anywhere, but it is also a great amplifier for LG TVs.3
XBOOM Go XG2 Speaker
On the smaller side, the XBOOM Go XG2 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a strap designed for on-the-go entertainment.4 With a bass enhancement algorithm, it delivers a consistently rich bass even at low volumes. The built-in battery provides up to 10 hours of playback time, and IP67 waterproof and MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification makes it suitable for outdoor use.5
Exploring different audio solutions
When it comes to optimising TV audio, the choice between a soundbar and a speaker setup hinges on several nuanced factors:
The future of sound systems for TV
Ice & Water Dispenser
Ice and water dispensers are a common feature on American-style fridge freezers. LG models are fitted with NSF-certified filters to give you clean and refreshing ice and water on demand.10 Beyond the convenience, the ice dispenser also reduces your energy consumption as it stops you from having to open your freezer to find ice, letting the cold air out.2
DoorCooling+TM
DoorCooling+TM ensures that the fridge is quickly cooled after opening the door. It blows a stream of cold air across the entire width of each drawer and shelf, cooling 35% faster than fridges with normal systems. A more consistent fridge temperature means a longer shelf life for your food saving you money and further reducing the food wastage that’s so damaging to the planet.11
LG ThinQTM
Tell your fridge exactly what you need it to do with LG’s ThinQTM Voice Assistant, and gain peace of mind with smart alerts. If you leave your fridge open the ThinQTM app will notify you while continuously monitoring your power consumption. It can also be used to control your smart refrigerator remotely.12
How to maintain your American-style fridge freezer
Proper installation and maintenance can extend the lifespan of your fridge freezer and save you money. Ensure proper clearance and avoid direct sunlight during installation. Use adjustable legs to level the unit and promote efficient function. Regularly clean interior surfaces and removable parts. Clean door seals for effective cooling. Defrost and clean the freezer compartment to prevent ice buildup. Replace water filters and clean condenser coils every 6 months.14
The pros and cons of American-style fridge freezers
FAQs
Q: Are American fridge freezers suitable for small kitchens?
A: You do not want your kitchen to feel cramped or the opening of doors to be cumbersome. LG’s come in various sizes, so it’s worth checking to see if one might fit.
Q: How much does an American-style fridge freezer cost to run?
A: LG’s advanced features, like inverter compressors and efficient cooling systems, generally gain a high energy efficiency rating making them comparatively cheap to run.6
Q: What temperature should American fridge freezers be?
A: LG recommends fridge compartments be set between 1C and 7C; and freezer compartments between –23C and –15C.15
American-style fridge freezers can offer great storage capacity and advanced features. Coupled with LG’s energy reduction capabilities, these fridge freezers become a smart and sustainable choice for anyone who wants one.
Life's Good!
1 Appliance City - American fridge freezers are now one of the most popular models on the market and a great option for families.
2 Reliant - adjustable shelving, ease of access
3 GSLA81PZLD - product features and benefits
4 LG Support Page - Multi-Air Flow Cool Spots (optimal temperature regulation and humidity)
5 Quiet Mark certification - independent global certification programme associated with the UK Noise Abatement Society charitable foundation.
6 GSXV90MCDE - product features and benefits.
7 LG American-style fridge freezers - Product range page
8 635L: GSLV71PZTF - 835 x 1787 x 734(WxHxD, mm).
9 655L: GSVV80PYLL - 913 x 1790 x 735 (WxHxD, mm).
10 LG Support Page - NSF-certified filters produce clean water
11 Cool blue - 35% faster cooling, more consistent temperature means long shelf lives of chilled food
12 LG Support Page - ThinQTM functionality and benefits
13 LG Corp - inverter compressor functionality and benefits
14 Appliance City - maintenance and installation tips
15 LG Support Page - optimal fridge and freezer temperatures
- Newest
- Most Popular