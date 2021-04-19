As a much-needed feature in our day-to-day life, choosing a laptop that works for your lifestyle is a no-brainer. Introducing the newly launched LG gram 16Z90P - a sleek device with more enhanced features than meets the eye. Let’s take a look at how the LG gram transforms your online experience, whenever and wherever you need it.





Best LG lightweight laptop yet so you can work from anywhere

We’re now accustomed to working from anywhere - at the beach, in a café, or back in the office or classroom. Whatever remote working looks like for you, one thing’s for sure: nobody likes having to lug bulky, heavy tech around.

Laptops are meant to be portable, and that’s certainly true of the ultra-lightweight. At just 1,190g, the LG gram 16Z90P is so light, it’s even got a Guinness world record to prove it. Without compromising on size, the LG gram includes a generous 16” screen and a lengthy battery life, giving you up to 22 hours1) of use from a single charge - perfect for when you’ve forgotten your charger or there’s no plug socket nearby.