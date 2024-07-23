Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
TV siêu lớn tốt nhất của LG.

OLED siêu lớn đại diện cho đỉnh cao của LG TV. Chất lượng hình ảnh vô song trên quy mô lớn mang đến trải nghiệm mà bạn sẽ không thể tìm thấy ở bất cứ nơi nào khác.

Căn phòng nhìn ra một thị trấn ven biển. Một chiếc TV được lắp đặt phía trước cửa sổ hiển thị quang cảnh đường chân trời của thành phố. Có một chiếc ghế bên cạnh TV.

Điều gì khiến cho OLED không giống như bất cứ thứ gì khác?

Câu trả lời là điểm ảnh tự phát sáng. Công nghệ hiển thị tự phát sáng mang đến cho bạn trải nghiệm xem tuyệt đỉnh. Không giống như TV LED bị hạn chế bởi công nghệ đèn nền, TV LG OLED có khả năng hiện thực cực cao và thiết kế độc đáo

 

Trải nghiệm chất lượng OLED trên quy mô lớn.

Thưởng thức màu đen hoàn hảo, màu sắc phong phú và sự tráng lệ của điểm ảnh tự phát sáng với nhiều mẫu sản phẩm trên các kích thước màn hình khổng lồ 77 và 88 inch.

TV OLED hiển thị cận cảnh khuôn mặt của một con sư tử ở các kích thước 77" và 88", mỗi con đang đứng theo đường chéo trong nền sóng màu xanh đậm.

Tìm TV OLED siêu lớn phù hợp với bạn.

Table Caption
Features Z1 C1
Hình ảnh sản phẩm 88Z1
Đỉnh cao của LG OLED TV
Hình ảnh sản phẩm C1
OLED TV được lựa chọn nhiều nhất của chúng tôi
Màn hình lớn 8K (7680x4320) 88" 77 inch
Hiển thị 88 inch 4K (3840x2160)
Âm thanh 88": 4.2ch / 80W 2.2ch / 40W
Chân đế 88": Chân đế Chân đế
Bộ xử lý Bộ xử lý α9 Gen4 AI 8K Bộ xử lý AI α9 Gen4 4K
Xử lý 100% Độ trung thực màu / Khối lượng màu AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro
NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM
Một TV màn hình phẳng cỡ lớn treo trên tường màu hồng, xung quanh là nội thất tự nhiên. Màn hình TV hiển thị một khu rừng xanh tốt.

Bộ mô phỏng TV

Hãy xem màn hình lớn hòa hợp thế nào với không gian nhà bạn.

Bạn không rõ màn hình cỡ nào thì phù hợp? Chỉ cần nhập kích thước phòng bạn vào LG TV Simulator để kiểm tra sản phẩm kích thước thật và xem loại TV nào phù hợp nhất với không gian nhà bạn.

Hãy xem màn hình lớn hòa hợp thế nào với không gian nhà bạn. THỬ NGAY

Nhiều lựa chọn hơn với
TV OLED, QNED và NanoCell siêu lớn

OLED tự phát sáng

Màn hình 88, 83, 77 inch

OLED

QNED Mini LED

Màn hình 86, 75 inch

QNED

NanoCell

Màn hình 86, 75 inch

NANOCELL
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 