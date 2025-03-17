Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG QNED Mini LED TV màn hình lớn được gắn trên một bức tường gạch trắng với một chiếc ghế bành nhỏ và bàn ở phía trước. Màn hình TV hiển thị một khu rừng.

Một thành tựu to lớn cho LCD TV.

Xem TV với cảm nhận ngập tràn có thể nhất với Màn hình siêu lớn mà vẫn giữ được chất lượng hình ảnh chi tiết, sắc nét

Hình ảnh đẹp nhất trong LG LCD TV.

LG QNED Mini LED có khoảng 30.000 đèn Mini LED để tạo ra hình ảnh sáng, chất lượng cao, trong khi gần 2.500 vùng sáng thay đổi độc đáo mang lại màu đen tuyệt đẹp với hiệu ứng quầng sáng thấp hơn ngay cả trong những cảnh tối nhất. Hình ảnh có được trông rất thật đẹp, khiến bạn có thể nghĩ rằng đó là phép thuật.

&quot;Hình ảnh khinh khí cầu bay lơ lửng trên bầu trời đêm. Hình ảnh được chia thành ba phần. Bên trái hiển thị thay đổi độ sáng bằng LED bên cạnh, toàn mảng ở giữa với màu sắc cải thiện nhưng có một chút quầng sáng, và bên phải với LG QNED MiniLED có màu đen sâu thẳm và hầu như không có quầng sáng. Hình ảnh của ba loại chiếu sáng LED khác nhau. Chiếu sáng cạnh bên trái với hiệu ứng quầng sáng đáng kể. Thay đổi độ sáng toàn mảng ở giữa với hình ảnh đẹp hơn nhưng có một chút quầng sáng. Bên phải hiển thị LG QNED Mini LED với nhiều điểm sáng nhỏ hơn và hình ảnh sắc nét.&quot;

*Số Mini LED và vùng điều chỉnh độ sáng dựa trên mẫu 8K 86 inch.
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Màn hình LCD tiên tiến với tỷ lệ tuyệt vời.

TV LG QNED Mini LED 75 và 86 inch siêu lớn đặt cạnh nhau trên phông nền tối. Màn hình hiển thị hình ảnh cận cảnh khuôn mặt của một con voi.

Mở rộng để tìm TV thích hợp cho bạn.

Table Caption
Tính Năng QNED99 QNED91
QNED99 với hình ảnh cận cảnh của những cánh hoa nhiều màu sáng và logo 8K trên màn hình.
TV QNED Mini LED 8K tốt nhất của chúng tôi
QNED91 với hình ảnh cận cảnh của những cánh hoa có sắc thái màu vàng và cam trên màn hình.
Sản phẩm đỉnh cao của TV QNED Mini LED 4K
Hiển thị 8K (7680x4320) 75” 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75”
Âm thanh 4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W
Chân đỡ Chân đỡ, giá treo tường tùy chọn Chân đỡ, giá treo tường tùy chọn
Bộ xử lý Bộ xử lý α9 Gen4 AI 8K Bộ xử lý AI 4K α7 thế hệ thứ 4
Xử lý AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture, AI Sound
Màu sắc Nano Color Pro / Khối lượng màu Nano Color Pro / Khối lượng màu
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
tính năng HDMI ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC
Chơi game Tối ưu trò chơi / Bảng điều khiển / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Tối ưu trò chơi / Bảng điều khiển / HGiG
Thông minh Trợ lý Google, Alexa, Airplay Trợ lý Google, Alexa, Airplay
Điều khiển bằng giọng nói Điều khiển bằng giọng nói rảnh tay Điều khiển từ xa
Nền tảng webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
*Tính khả dụng của các bản cập nhật phần mềm có thể thay đổi tùy theo mẫu sản phẩm và khu vực.

TV màn hình phẳng lớn được gắn trên một bức tường màu xám, xung quanh là đồ nội thất màu xám và đen hiện đại. Màn hình hiển thị ba cây phản chiếu trong nước trong cảnh hoàng hôn.

Tìm sự phù hợp hoàn hảo cho bạn.

Bạn không rõ màn hình cỡ nào thì phù hợp? Chỉ cần nhập kích thước phòng bạn vào LG TV Simulator để kiểm tra sản phẩm kích thước thật và xem loại TV nào phù hợp nhất với không gian nhà bạn.

Tìm sự phù hợp hoàn hảo cho bạn. THỬ NGAY

*Dịch vụ sẽ được cung cấp từ nửa cuối năm nay.

OLED, QNED, hay NanoCell Chọn TV cực lớn cho bạn.

OLED Tự Chiếu Sáng Real 8K

Màn hình 88, 83, 77 inch

OLED

Qned Mini LED

Màn hình 65, 75 inch

Qned

Nanocell

Màn hình 86, 75 inch

Nanocell

Nơi Bán Sản Phẩm

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 