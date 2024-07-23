Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
TV LG NanoCell trên nền đen. TV hiển thị một chiếc ô tô đang đi trước một dãy núi thấp trong làn nước phản chiếu bầu trời sống động.

Không chỉ lớn.
Đó là sự hoành tráng.

Khám phá mức độ chìm đắm đáng kinh ngạc mà màn hình nhỏ hơn đơn giản là không thể sánh được.

NanoCell

Thưởng thức màu sắc thuần khiết trên màn hình lớn.

LG NanoCell mang đến màu sắc tinh tế và chính xác hơn với công nghệ Nano. Mang lại sự đắm chìm tối đa và khám phá sự kỳ diệu của màu sắc thuần khiết trong 4K và 8K với nhiều mẫu sản phẩm trên kích thước màn hình khổng lồ 75 và 86 inch.

Tv LG NanoCell 75 inch đứng ngay trước TV LG NanoCell siêu lớn 86 inch trong không gian tối. Hình ảnh cận cảnh khuôn mặt của một con ngựa vằn được hiển thị trên màn hình.

Mở rộng để tìm TV thích hợp cho bạn.

Table Caption
Tính Năng NANO95 NANO86 NANO75
NANO95 với những quả bóng nhỏ màu sắc bùng nổ từ đáy màn hình và logo 8K ở góc dưới bên phải.
TV NanoCell 8K sản phẩm hàng đầu có thể tiếp cập
Nano86 với những quả bóng nhỏ trong sắc thái màu xanh lá cây và vàng bùng nổ từ đáy màn hình.
TV NanoCell chơi game hợp ngân sách
Nano75 với những quả bóng nhỏ trong sắc thái màu tím và xanh dương bùng nổ từ đáy màn hình.
TV NanoCell dễ dàng tiếp cận nhất của chúng tôi
Hiển thị 8K (7680x4320) 75” 4K (3840x2160) 75” 4K (3840x2160) 75”
Âm thanh 2.2ch / 40W 2.2ch / 40W 2.0ch / 20W
Chân đỡ Chân đỡ, giá treo tường tùy chọn Chân đỡ, giá treo tường tùy chọn Chân đỡ, giá treo tường tùy chọn
Bộ xử lý Bộ xử lý α9 Gen4 AI 8K Bộ xử lý α7 Gen4 AI 4K Bộ xử lý lõi tứ 4K
Xử lý AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture, AI Sound -
Màu sắc Nano Color Pro Nano Color Nano Color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
tính năng HDMI ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Chơi game Tối ưu trò chơi / Bảng điều khiển / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Tối ưu trò chơi / Bảng điều khiển / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Tối ưu trò chơi / Bảng điều khiển / HGiG
Thông minh Trợ lý Google, Alexa, Airplay Trợ lý Google, Alexa, Airplay Trợ lý Google, Alexa, Airplay
Điều khiển bằng giọng nói Điều khiển bằng giọng nói rảnh tay Điều khiển từ xa Magic Remote mới Điều khiển thông minh
Nền tảng webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
Nơi bán sản phẩm Nơi bán sản phẩm Nơi bán sản phẩm
Một TV màn hình phẳng cỡ lớn treo trên tường màu hồng, xung quanh là nội thất tự nhiên. Màn hình TV hiển thị một khu rừng xanh tốt.

Hãy xem màn hình lớn hòa hợp thế nào với không gian nhà bạn.

Bạn không rõ màn hình cỡ nào thì phù hợp? Chỉ cần nhập kích thước phòng bạn vào LG TV Simulator để kiểm tra sản phẩm kích thước thật và xem loại TV nào phù hợp nhất với không gian nhà bạn.

Hãy xem màn hình lớn hòa hợp thế nào với không gian nhà bạn. Thử ngay

*Dịch vụ sẽ được cung cấp từ nửa cuối năm nay.

OLED, QNED, hay NanoCell Chọn TV cực lớn cho bạn.

OLED Tự Chiếu Sáng Real 8K

Màn hình 88, 83, 77 inch

OLED

Qned Mini LED

Màn hình 65, 75 inch

Qned

Nanocell

Màn hình 86, 75 inch

Nanocell
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 