What is a VRF System and How is it Suitable for You?

Heat Pump VRF

Heat Pump VRF provides either heating or cooling at any given time, but not both simultaneously. It has a single refrigerant circuit to either absorb heat from indoor spaces or reject heat from indoor spaces. It is Ideal for applications where separate heating and cooling periods are common, such as in residential buildings or offices with seasonal temperature changes.



Heat Recovery VRF

Heat Recovery VRF can provide simultaneous heating and cooling to different zones or rooms within a building. It utilises multiple refrigerant circuits, allowing it to transfer heat between indoor units in different modes (heating or cooling) simultaneously. It is suitable for buildings with diverse heating and cooling requirements, such as hotels, hospitals, or commercial spaces with varying thermal loads in different areas.

Water-cooled VRF Systems

A water-cooled VRF system is a type of HVAC technology that combines the benefits of VRF systems with water-cooled condensing units. This system is usually used for structures with pre existing water circuits or when outdoor unit space is limited.

Gas-powered VRF Systems

These systems utilise natural gas to power the compressors, offering an efficient alternative in areas where electricity is costly or inconsistent.