Hospitality

The hospitality industry has been rapidly changing and becoming more competitive with emerging technology and higher guest expectations. In tandem with the trends, LG electronics has kept innovating its products and hospitality-dedicated solutions to drive success for your business, enabling you to provide upgraded service levels.

Why LG information display

LG's wide range of products and solutions can meet the requirements of various spaces in the hospitality environment while increasing efficiency through integrated and customised management. As an integrated solution, LG hospitality TV and digital signage, going with the characteristics of each place, let you deliver information to guests with personalised messages enhancing customer experiences. With LG's dedicated hospitality management solution - pro: centric solution, service providers can conveniently control and manage each hospitality TV and provide customised room services for each guest.

Guest Room

Guest room

From suites to standard rooms, LG's leading OLED Hotel TVs can provide differentiated guest experiences and customised in-room services through LG's hospitality solutions pro:centric.

Explore the range

55'' 4K UHD hospitality TV

Explore the range1

Learn more >

55UR765H0VC

86'' UHD TV signage

Explore the range2

Learn more >

86UR640S0TD
Lobby & Reception

Lobby & Reception

The LG 136" all-in-one Smart series can build a sophisticated first impression and elevate the brand image. With LG's innovative technology, such as OLED and LED, you can make your media art and digital sculpture and deliver intuitive information to welcome your guests while adding a wow factor and enhancing guests' satisfaction.

Explore the range

LG MAGNIT micro LED display

Explore the range1

Learn more >

LSAB009

LG cable-less LED series

Explore the range2

Learn more >

LSAA012

All-in-one smart series

Explore the range3

Learn more >

LAEC015-GN2

86" Ultra stretch signage

Explore the range4

Learn more >

86BH5F-B

86'' UHD TV signage

Explore the range5

Learn more >

86BH5F-B
Hallway

Hallway

Take advantage of all the chances to promote events and effectively communicate with guests, even in the waiting spaces. LG provides various products and solutions to utilise empty slots for promotions, for the location guide of specific facilities, etc., more effectively.

Explore the range

Fine-pitch essential series

Explore the range1

Learn more >

LSBB012

55" UHD standard signage

Explore the range2

Learn more >

55UH5J-H

86" Ultra stretch signage

Explore the range3

Learn more >

88BH5F-B

86'' UHD TV signage

Explore the range4

Learn more >

88BH5F-B
Banquet Hall

Banquet hall

To make the events more extraordinary and professional, LG offers a wide range of digital signage, from LED signage for the hall screen to standard signage for various events and information.

Explore the range

LG cable-less LED series

Explore the range1

Learn more >

LSAA012

86" Fine-pitch series

Explore the range2

Learn more >

86BH5F-M

65" UHD standard signage

Explore the range3

Learn more >

65UH5J-B

86" Ultra stretch signage

Explore the range4

Learn more >

86BH5F-B
Gaming Area (Casino)

Gaming area (casino)

Increase splendour and impressiveness at leisure areas with LG digital signage. With its high picture quality and flexibility, guests can experience the imaginary world and enjoy their games.

Explore the range

LG cable-less LED series

Explore the range1

Learn more >

LSAA012

55" UHD standard signage

Explore the range2

Learn more >

55UH5J-B
Swimming Pool

Swimming pool

Provide safety tips for swimmers and deliver promotions and menus of an outdoor bar. Equipped with robust product reliability and high brightness, LG digital signage attracts guests' attention under various weather conditions at the poolside.

Explore the range

GSCA versatile series

Explore the range1

Learn more >

GSCA039

GSCD ultra light series

Explore the range2

Learn more >

GSCD069

55" IP-rated outdoor display

Explore the range3

Learn more >

55XE4F-M
Fitness Center

Fitness centre

LG digital signages provide differentiated and sophisticated experiences to guests. This will maximise aesthetics and functionality in communal spaces.

Explore the range

Fine-pitch essentials series

Explore the range1

Learn more >

LSBB012-GD

Fine-pitch essentials series

Explore the range2

Learn more >

LSBB009-GF
Healthcare

Healthcare

LG's digital signage is the perfect solution for healthcare facilities. With wide viewing angles and various picture modes designed for specific environments, including hospitals, the documents and images in the conference/seminar rooms can also be seen more clearly.* 98/86/55UH5F-H only supports hospital mode.* These are not for medical purposes and cannot be used for medical diagnosis.

Explore the range

One:Quick flex

Explore the range1

Learn more >

43HT3WJ

55" UHD standard signage

55UH5J-H

Learn more >

55UH5J-H

Any inquiries about product for Hospitality Industry?

Any inquiries about product for hospitality industry?

Any inquiries about product for hospitality industry? Enquire to buy

Case studies

World dream from dream cruises

Learn more

Steigenberger hotel, the netherlands

Learn more

Valamar, croatia

Learn more

Domaine la butte aux bois, belgium

Learn more

Benenden hospital, uk

Learn more

Atlantica sensatori resort crete, greece

Learn more
