Front view with infill image

Red Dot Design Award 2020

LG MAGNIT received a design excellence award from Reddot Design Award.

IDEA Design Award 2020

LG MAGNIT received a design excellence award from IDEA Design Award.

True Innovation Creates Immersive Viewing Experience

LG MAGNIT delivers immersive and eye-popping visuals that make viewing experiences memorable. Bring your imagination into life, through ultra fine details.

Immersive Black, Sharp Details

By removing a package surrounding R, G, B LED chips and applying LG Full Black Coating technology, LG MAGNIT delivers deeper black using new LG package LED technology, which not only enhances colour vividness but also makes the details which were hidden in the shadows appear, providing audiences with an immersive experience.

A face of a white tiger for emphasizing the black color

*Based on previous LG LED Signage models

Strong Light and Shadow

The solid black LG MAGNIT boasts a high contrast ratio which is a vital part of the picture quality. The difference darkest and lightest parts of the image is striking.

Floor fountain with different colors to show difference between LG Conventional LED Signage and MAGNIT about contrast ratio and distinctiveness

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Accurate Colour Brings Content to Life

The micro LED display of the LG MAGNIT allows you to experience lifelike images, with stunning detail and a rich array of accurate colours – thanks to enhanced Gamut Transfer Technology.

The Seattle Great Wheel shining with lots of colors

Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor

Intelligent Image Processor

The Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor uses LG TV technology, which recognises and analyses the original content and optimises the clarity and sharpness for an enhanced viewing experience.

* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.

Vivid Colour Expression Powered by HDR

Content becomes vivid creating a great visual impact using HDR technology (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*). The wider colour spectrum and greater contrast ratio, compared with SDR, allows viewers to fully enjoy HDR content.

Night view of a village on HDR and SDR, having difference in color spectrum and contrast ratio

*HDR Pro is a proprietary HDR solution from LG that processes HDR signal using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Wide Viewing Angle

The panel technology of the LG MAGNIT reduces colour distortion at wider viewing angles, allowing images to be accurately represented to people passing the display.

MAGNIT showing waterfall viewed from the side angles

Peace of Mind with Sturdy Design

Thanks to IP5X, the LG MAGNIT is protected from the entry of dust that could impact the product’s performance. LG MAGNIT screens are designed for high traffic indoor spaces where stability is vitally important to help minimise accidents.

Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts

* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.

Sleek Look with Smooth Surface

The smooth surface of the MAGNIT LED display looks similar to an LCD screen when turned off. Fingerprints on the surface can simply be removed by wiping with a soft cloth and without the need for any chemicals.

The sleek look of MAGNIT with smooth surface

Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation

Using wireless transmission technology, no additional signal and power cable connections are required to supply signal and power to individual display cabinets.

The wireless broadband transmission technology enables cabinets to connect to each other, and its assembly design simplifies rear structure of the screen.

Power Saving Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This helps to save on power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using the remote control.

Employees are resting in the office without using the display which is in standby mode for minimizing power consumption.

A woman in a conference room accessing the setting easily with a remote control

Intuitive UX with Remote Control

Applying the same intuitive UI* as other LG digital signage allows users to easily adapt to the MAGNIT display. Settings can also be easily accessed using a remote instead of connecting to a PC.

*Available with 1280 x 720 or larger resolution screens only

People having a conference with the MAGNIT and there is a AV controller on the desk.

Compatibility with AV Control System

The LG MAGNIT has been certified Crestron Connected® for a high level of compatibility with professional AV controls for easy integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network-based control

Dedicated Accessories for Easy Installation

A range of wall-mount accessories and a frame kit are available to purchase for easy installation of LG MAGNIT*. The wall mounts can be combined with any screen size to be installed cleanly and neatly. Also, when building a screen of 163-inch, the frame allows the display to be installed with a smooth edge.

LG MAGNIT being installed neatly with wall mount kits and a frame kit.

*Wall mount and frame kit are optional extras and must be purchased separately

Total Content Management

LG MAGNIT is compatible with LG SuperSign CMS solution which is all-in-one content management solution for content editing, scheduling and distribution*. Managers can operate multiple LG commercial displays including LG MAGNIT all at once, enabling systematic and efficient management.

The MAGNIT is installed in a corporate lobby, and it is being managed by LG SuperSign solution.

*SuperSign CMS Licence required and must be purchased separately

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, assisting with the stable operation of the displays used in client's businesses.

LG engineer is monitoring the status of MAGNIT installed in electronic equipment stores in real-time.

*ConnectedCare sold separately, additional charges apply.

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Micro LED

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.94

  • Module Resolution(WxH)

    160 x 180

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    150 x 168.8

  • Weight per Module(Kg)

    145

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case(WxH)

    4 x 2

  • Unit Case Resolution(WxH)

    640 x 360

  • Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 337.5 x 44.9

  • Unit Case Surface Area(m²)

    0.2025

  • Weight per Unit Case(kg/unit)

    7

  • Weight per Square Meter(Kg/m²)

    34.6

  • Physical Pixel Density(Pixels/m²)

    1,137,778

  • Unit Case material

    Die-cast Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Min. Brightness(After Calibration)

    Peak. 1,200nit ; Typ. 600nit

  • Colour Temperature

    6,500K / 2,800~10,000K

  • Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual View Angel(Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Colour Uniformity

    ±0.02Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    Peak. 100,000; Typ. 50,000:1

  • Processing Depth(bit)

    20(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption(W/Unit, Max)

    135

  • Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg)

    81

  • Power Consumption(W/m²) Max

    667

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATION

  • Life time (Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0°C∘to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80%RH

  • IP Rating Front

    IP50

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Input

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB(1)

  • Output

    Ethernet(5Gx8), SPDIF(Audio, 5.1ch)

  • Control

    IR(1), RS232C In(1)/Out(1), Ethernet(1)

  • Power

    AC-100-240V-50/60HZ

  • Features

    WebOS 4.1,Cisco Compatible,Creston Connected,SuperSign CMS, Signage 365, 16GB storage,Built-in Wi-FI

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

