LG MAGNIT
Red Dot Design Award 2020
LG MAGNIT received a design excellence award from Reddot Design Award.
IDEA Design Award 2020
LG MAGNIT received a design excellence award from IDEA Design Award.
True Innovation Creates Immersive Viewing Experience
Immersive Black, Sharp Details
A face of a white tiger for emphasizing the black color
*Based on previous LG LED Signage models
Strong Light and Shadow
Floor fountain with different colors to show difference between LG Conventional LED Signage and MAGNIT about contrast ratio and distinctiveness
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Accurate Colour Brings Content to Life
The Seattle Great Wheel shining with lots of colors
* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.
Vivid Colour Expression Powered by HDR
Night view of a village on HDR and SDR, having difference in color spectrum and contrast ratio
*HDR Pro is a proprietary HDR solution from LG that processes HDR signal using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Wide Viewing Angle
MAGNIT showing waterfall viewed from the side angles
Peace of Mind with Sturdy Design
Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts
* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.
Sleek Look with Smooth Surface
The sleek look of MAGNIT with smooth surface
Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation
The wireless broadband transmission technology enables cabinets to connect to each other, and its assembly design simplifies rear structure of the screen.
Power Saving Standby Mode
Employees are resting in the office without using the display which is in standby mode for minimizing power consumption.
*Available with 1280 x 720 or larger resolution screens only
* Network-based control
Dedicated Accessories for Easy Installation
LG MAGNIT being installed neatly with wall mount kits and a frame kit.
*Wall mount and frame kit are optional extras and must be purchased separately
Total Content Management
The MAGNIT is installed in a corporate lobby, and it is being managed by LG SuperSign solution.
*SuperSign CMS Licence required and must be purchased separately
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
LG engineer is monitoring the status of MAGNIT installed in electronic equipment stores in real-time.
*ConnectedCare sold separately, additional charges apply.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Micro LED
-
Pixel Pitch
0.94
-
Module Resolution(WxH)
160 x 180
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
150 x 168.8
-
Weight per Module(Kg)
145
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case(WxH)
4 x 2
-
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)
640 x 360
-
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)
600 x 337.5 x 44.9
-
Unit Case Surface Area(m²)
0.2025
-
Weight per Unit Case(kg/unit)
7
-
Weight per Square Meter(Kg/m²)
34.6
-
Physical Pixel Density(Pixels/m²)
1,137,778
-
Unit Case material
Die-cast Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness(After Calibration)
Peak. 1,200nit ; Typ. 600nit
-
Colour Temperature
6,500K / 2,800~10,000K
-
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal)
160
-
Visual View Angel(Vertical)
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Colour Uniformity
±0.02Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
Peak. 100,000; Typ. 50,000:1
-
Processing Depth(bit)
20(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Max)
135
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg)
81
-
Power Consumption(W/m²) Max
667
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50/60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATION
-
Life time (Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0°C∘to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80%RH
-
IP Rating Front
IP50
-
IP Rating Rear
IP20
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Input
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB(1)
-
Output
Ethernet(5Gx8), SPDIF(Audio, 5.1ch)
-
Control
IR(1), RS232C In(1)/Out(1), Ethernet(1)
-
Power
AC-100-240V-50/60HZ
-
Features
WebOS 4.1,Cisco Compatible,Creston Connected,SuperSign CMS, Signage 365, 16GB storage,Built-in Wi-FI