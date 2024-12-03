Copyright 2016 © LG Electronics, Inc. and LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (“LG Electronics” or “LGE”), All rights reserved. "LG Life's Good" is a registered trademark of LG Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respectful owners. Prices and products may vary by retailer. Designs, features and specifications approximate and subject to change without notice.



CUSTOMER AWARE NOTIFICATION

LG Electronics have become aware of a number of scam emails being sent by unauthorized third parties to the public fraudulently claiming to be running promotions. Examples include unsolicited emails claiming that recipients are due to receive charity donations, lottery winnings or offers of employment. We confirm that none of these emails are official LG Electronics promotions / offers of employment and as such we do not accept any association with or liability arising from or relating to these emails. We therefore advise that recipients of these emails refrain from responding to such emails and/or from providing their personal data.

COMPETITION AND CONSUMER ACT COMPLIANCE POLICY

LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA – COMPETITION & CONSUMER ACT COMPLIANCE POLICY

LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited (LGEAP) is committed to conducting its business in compliance with all laws, regulations, codes and organizational standards, including the provisions of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) (the CCA). Compliance with these obligations is not just a legal requirement but is integral to LGEAP's commitment to its employees, customers, consumers and the community. Compliance is a key element of LG Electronics Code of Conduct which is the foundation of LGEAP's management philosophy and the way LGEAP pursues its vision.

The Board and the senior management team are committed to ensuring there is an appropriate compliance framework, resources and complementary controls in place to provide an appropriate level of confidence that the Company is operating in compliance with relevant laws, regulations, codes and organizational standards.

As part of this commitment, LGEAP maintains a comprehensive CCA compliance program. This program includes the appointment of a qualified and experienced Legal & Compliance Manager and Legal Counsel, provision of ongoing training and support to all LGEAP staff as to their obligations under the CCA and the impact of the CCA on their individual areas of responsibility. LGEAP also maintains an effective complaints handling process.

All LGEAP employees are required to maintain a good working knowledge of the CCA and uphold the LGEAP policy of compliance with its requirements. It is the responsibility of all employees to guard against a contravention. A contravention cannot be justified by reason of ignorance, good intentions or a failure to seek advice.

If you have a concern about an LG product or LGEAP's compliance with the law, please contact us on 1300 LG CARE (1300 54 2273).

CONSUMER COMPLAINTS PROCEDURES

Your rights and responsibilities when submitting a complaint

LG sees every customer complaint as an opportunity to maintain confidence in its products and services. Listed below is what you can expect to occur if you make a complaint.

• If our products or services have not met your expectations or if you have a concern with LG, we would like you to tell us. You can telephone, email or write to us using the contact details on this website. The telephone number is 1300 LG CARE (1300 54 2273). Complaints received by email or letter may be initially responded to by telephone.

• We aim to resolve all complaints in a positive and expedient manner. LG will try to resolve your complaint at the point of first contact. However this might not always be possible.

• Where the issues are complex, additional time may be required to allow LG to conduct proper enquiries. Where this is necessary, you will be kept informed of the progress of the investigation and the expected timeframe for completion.

• Your LG Customer Service Representative will always provide you with his or her name. You can ask for your complaint to be escalated to a more senior person if your complaint cannot be resolved. That person will review your complaint and discuss the matter with you.

• If your complaint is not resolved to your satisfaction, you may wish to contact the Office of Fair Trading or similar government office in your State or Territory.