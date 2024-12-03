We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V monobloc
LG heating solution (AWHP) is a highly efficient system that allows space heating, floor heating, cooling, and hot water supply.
Why LG monobloc
All in one
Monobloc is a fully packaged piece of equipment, where the indoor and outdoor units are combined as one module. Therefore, there is no need for refrigerant piping work since Monobloc unit located outside is connected only to water piping. Further, hydronic components such as plate heat exchanger, expansion tank and water pump are included in the package.
LG Therma V outdoor unit on the house's side links to indoor space heaters and a water tank via red pipes, which also connect the tank to a bathtub.
Air to water heat pump
The Heat pump is a device that transforms energy from the air and water to useful heat. This transformation is done via the refrigerant cycle. In other words, it refers to a technique for pumping heat from resources such as air or water.
A woman is holding a cup and book while covered with the while the LG Therma V outdoor unit and a glowing red radiator adorn the right side.
LG ThinQ
The LG ThinQ® App* lets you access and control your air conditioner with your compatible smartphone even when you're not at home, so you can come home to comfort. (Optional Wi-Fi dongle module sold separately).
A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG monobloc and WiFi modem on the right via a dotted line.
* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Image used for illustrative purposes only. Actual user interface may differ with updates to ThinQ app from time to time
Watch "LG THERMA V R32 monobloc installation guide
Step 1 – unit & piping installation" on YouTube
"LG THERMA V R32 monobloc installation guide
Step 2 – wiring & start up" on YouTube