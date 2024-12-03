About Cookies on This Site

Corporate

More data and information are being processed and shared, and bigger ideas are being generated. A new era of collaboration has arrived. To keep up with the change, our office environment is evolving to reflect the need for open, small workplaces and remote collaboration.

Corporate1

Why LG information display

LG digital signage solution provides a high-performing workplace as a content communication platform that bridges management, employees and consumers with its exceptional display quality, flexible design, and reliability. Companies can rely on LG digital signage for superior display quality, flexible design, and easy-to-use features – solutions from installation to customisation, use, and maintenance. Vivid screens, reliability and easy service, enhance the work environment and make remote work effortless. With the help of our products, company members can write, create, edit, and share data more conveniently.

Lobby

Lobby

The unique display leaves a symbolic image of the company, makes visitors feel welcome, and effectively delivers information.

Redefine your space with LG LED Signage

Redefine your space with LG LED signage

Redefine your space with LG LED signage

LG MAGNIT micro LED

LG MAGNIT

LSAB009

LG bloc "cable-less" LED

LG LED Bloc

LSAA012

Fine-pitch essential

LG LED Bloc

LSBB009-BF
Huddle Room

Huddle room

Just one of many solutions offered in the LG product range, the huddle room is ideal for short brainstorming meetings and video conferences between 2 to 6 people. The LG One:Quick works features a 55-inch, all-in-one video conferencing display equipped with a camera, microphone, and touch collection. You will soon maximise productivity with easy installation and direct screen annotation features.

*Product performance may vary according to the model.

55" One:Quick works

OneQuick

55CT5WJ

65" Interactive CreateBoard

Interactive

65TR3PJ

65" Interactive CreateBoard

Standard

65UL3J-B
Small Room

Small room

In a room that’s only big enough for 6 to 10 users, utilise the available space with LG UHD signage, LG interactive digital board, and LG One: Quick works. These technologies provide an all-in-one touch experience that facilitates interactive discussion and writing. Following easy installation, customise your settings with a convenient platform featuring a user-friendly design and intuitive functions.

65" UHD standard signage

Standard

65UH5J-H

65" UHD standard signage

Standard

65UH7J-H

65" Interactive CreateBoard

Interactive

65TR3DJ

55" One:Quick works

OneQuick

55CT5WJ
Medium Room - Standard

Medium room -standard

This is a space for cross-functional collaboration of 7 to 15 people. Images should be visible from a distance, with no compatibility issues. Data need to be shared frequently. Hold conferences and presentations confidently with UHD LG digital signage and LG One: Quick share, a wireless screen-sharing device.

85" UHD standard signage

86UH5J-H

86UH5J-H

75" UHD standard signage

75UH5J-H

75UH5J-H

75" Interactive CreateBoard

Interactive

75TR3DJ-B

75" Interactive CreateBoard

75TR3PJ

75TR3PJ-B

One:Quick share

SC-00DA

SC-00DA
Large Room - Standard

Large room - standard

This space is for training and seminars of up to 50 people. This space needs a larger display than other rooms. It requires high-quality images, even from a distance and different angles. A screen that is easily compatible with video conference solutions is needed. All this, as well as multi-display, is possible with LG signage.

98" UHD standard signage

98UH5J-H

98UH5J-H

86" UHD standard signage

Standard

86UH5J-H
Board Room

Board room

This is a meeting room for 15 or more executives. The display must be visible from a distance and at different angles. Unlike other meeting rooms, a large screen is required. Space efficiency is essential, and noise should be kept minimal. LG signage produces minimal noise and excellent picture quality and guarantees space efficiency.

LG bloc "cable-less" LED

LG LED Bloc

LSAA012

136" LED all-in-one display

LG LED All-in-one

LAEC015-GN2

110" UHD large screen signage

Standard

110UM5J

98" UHD standard signage

Standard

98UH5J-H
Auditorium

Auditorium

This space is for big events of up to 300 people, suitable for training, board meetings, and presentations. A durable and wide high-resolution display that can be installed in different spaces is needed, and our large custom LED displays support the ultimate one-way communication. LG’s ConnectedCare service and SuperSign CMS provide optimal operational efficiency.

LG bloc "cable-less" LED

LG LED Bloc

LSAA012

Fine-pitch essential

Fine-pitch Essential

LSBB009-BF
Any inquiries about product for Corporate Industry?

Any inquiries about product for corporate industry?

Any inquiries about product for corporate industry?

Case studies

Fractal transparent oled automatic door, dubai

Learn more

LG science park transparent OLED automatic door, seoul

Learn more

LG electronics R&D center, korea

Learn more

Globalworth, romania

Learn more

Mercedes benz flagship store, hungary

Learn more

Sydbank, denmark

Learn more
