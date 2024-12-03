About Cookies on This Site

Government

The working environments of businesses are quickly transforming into highly mobile platforms and the new work culture has become an endless network connected by vast amount of digital data and information. Even government agencies use and share real-time visual content constantly to stay connected in the form of virtual meetings, webinars, live conferences and so on. LG electronics, with its exceptional visual experiences and display solutions can become a catalyst of seamlessly sharing vital communications internally or with the external audience.

Conference / Meeting Room1

Conference / meeting room

Important meetings and vital presentations become more efficient and productive with LG display solutions. Versatile collaboration functions allow seamless multi-tasking, immersive interaction and connectivity in any form of meeting room environments.

Why LG information display

LG digital signage solutions provide highly efficient content communication platforms that can seamlessly connect the government and its people with its exceptional display quality, flexible design, reliability and productivity.

Traffic / Police Control Room1

Traffic / police control room

The narrow bezel and wide angle of LG video wall ensures the most efficient monitoring and surveillance with vivid visual clarity from any angle virtually.

Optimum cable-less LED series

LSAA012

Learn more >

LSAA012

FHD even bezel video wall

55SVM5F-H

Learn more >

55SVM5F-H

700 Even bezel video wall

55VH7E

Learn more >

55VH7E
Public Auditorium1

Public auditorium

With remarkable display quality and wider viewing angle, LG LED displays promote easy setup, connectivity and collaboration in public auditoriums. Larger-than-life format LED screens encourage crystal clear visibility and better understanding of content for the viewers.

Optimum cable-less LED series

LSAA012

Learn more >

LSAA012

Fine-pitch essential series

LSBB012-GD

Learn more >

LSBB012-GD
Mobile War Room1

Mobile war room

LG digital displays with its unmatched display quality and viewing angle has become the most optimal solution that suits different operational needs such as maintaining law and order, emergency/disaster management, surveillance as well as tactical strategy operations in a variety of extreme environments.

Banquet Hall1

Banquet hall

To make the events more extraordinary and professional, LG offers a wide range of digital signage from LED signage for the hall screen to standard signage for various events/info.

Optimum cable-less LED series

LSAA012

Learn more >

LSAA012

Fine-pitch essential series

LSBB012-GD

Learn more >

LSBB012-GD

65'' UHD standard signage

65UH5J-H

Learn more >

65UH5J-H

Ultra stretch signage

86BH5F-B

Learn more >

86BH5F-B
Virtual Conference Rooms1

Virtual conference rooms

Digital displays are today’s most important communication tool when it comes to public safety and security. From displaying real-time information, daily schedules, to having exclusive video conferences and remote meetings, LG digital displays has become an all-rounder with its remarkable display quality, wide viewing angle, easy connectivity and collaboration while making important public safety decisions.

CreateBoard™

TR3PJ-B

Learn more >

TR3PJ-B

UHD standard signage

65UH5J-H

Learn more >

98UH5J-H

75'' 350 nits UHD signage

UM3E-B

Learn more >

UM3E-B
Religious Places1

Religious places

With the prevalence of digital display solutions, even religious places are embracing the technology to improve communication with congregations. LG’s unmatched visual quality and clear viewing angles can easily engage a wider community or encourage a mass participation by broadcasting relevant information and content. Slim and sleek ultra stretch displays help installation possible in virtually any place imaginable.

GSCA versatile series

GSCA039-GN

Learn more >

GSCA039-GN

Ultra light series

GSCD069-GN

Learn more >

GSCD069-GN

FHD IP-rated outdoor display

GSCD069-GN

Learn more >

GSCD069-GN

Any inquiries about product for Hospitality Industry?

Any inquiries about product for hospitality industry?

Any inquiries about product for hospitality industry? Inquiry to buy

Case studies

Us army corps of engineers, us

Learn more

Digipolis fire department, belgium

Learn more

Hospitality

e-Mobi showroom, hungary

Learn more
