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Immersive experiences that inspire and connect
Transform public spaces into destinations of inspiration with vivid displays, dynamic lighting, and optimal climate control.
- Immersive visual and interactive experience
- Comfortable atmosphere with precise air management
- Enhanced accessibility and visitor satisfaction
Reliable systems for seamless operation and efficiency
Streamline facility management with energy-efficient HVAC and durable LED signage for consistent performance and efficient control in large-scale environments.
- Energy-saving climate systems with centralised control
- Durable LED signage for 24/7 operation
- Scalable, serviceable infrastructure for public venues
Public Facility solutions by need
Stadium
Elevate stadium experience with powerful air systems for crowd comfort and high-brightness outdoor LEDs that boost visibility and excitement.
- HVAC
- Information Display
Inverter Scroll Chiller
The LG compact Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller optimises heating or cooling, while enabling easy installation and quiet operation.
LED Signage
A wide range of Indoor and outdoor LED signage can create eye-catching experiences with industry leading technology and performance.
Museum
Create immersive environments where history and creativity are experienced anew with precise climate, preserving delicate exhibits, vivid projectors and OLED displays for immersive storytelling.
- HVAC
- Information display
- IT Products
Ceiling concealed duct
LG indoor units can cater to your business needs and have solutions that can fit into your settings.
Single Split
A Single Split air conditioning system is an ideal choice for various retail stores.
OLED Signage
LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, transforming the way you engage with customers.
LG MAGNIT
With LG's micrometre-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
LG Kiosk & Touch
Enhance fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.
LG ProBeam
Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.