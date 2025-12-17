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Collage showing a technician installing an air conditioning unit, a close-up of a ventilation grille, and a smiling woman relaxing indoors
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Media Entertainment Solution
Solutions beyond displays
Life’s Good with solutions made for your world. LG Electronics is a Smart Life Solution Company. We work closely with our partners to deliver Life’s Good to more people, everywhere. From the air we breathe at home to air in our commercial facilities. From mobility experiences to viewing experiences. And the components that make it all possible. Our business solutions are designed for both our partners and end users, thoughtfully crafted and seamlessly integrated through AI and digital innovation. With 70 years of expertise in making life better, LG creates value for our partners and a positive impact on our planet. Our differentiated business solutions are creating real change. That’s what makes LG’s solutions different. Deep insight, trusted expertise, and advanced technology. Integrated solutions that grow your business. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.
- HVAC Solution
- Media Solution
*LG HVAC Solution Company is a division of LG Electronics that develops and provides advanced air conditioning, vetilation, and heating (HVAC) solutions and other B2B-focused tech products. We’re pioneering HVAC solutions in partnership with businesses around the world. We're creating comfortable spaces for people. From homes and offices to factories and large-scale facilities Our solutions are thoughtfully designed with care for every environment. LG HVAC solutions go beyond heating and cooling. We draw on years of expertise to enhance our customers' lives. We create ultimate comfort, empowering greater efficiency in business operations. That’s what makes LG HVAC solutions different. Trailblazing the industry for deeper understanding of our users. Genuine consideration for our partners. All this comes together in our innovative HVAC solutions. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.
* Some images are AI-generated and provided for illustrative purposes only.
Media Solutions for business. Solutions beyond displays. Our solutions seamlessly enable creativity, productivity, and connection. They’re powered by technology that quietly blends into the background. They unlock the potential of webOS and other future-ready platforms. Ultimately, LG Media Solutions is not just about displays. We’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s immersive experiences. We're creating solutions designed to be empowering, intelligent, and intuitive. Because in every space, the right display does more than just show. It inspires and connects with a wide range of content and business ecosystems. We deliver visually stunning experiences and reliable business solutions. We help people work smarter, engage deeper, and advance further with confidence. All this is built on LG innovation and deep customer understanding. That’s what makes LG Media Solutions different. Trusted hardware, adaptive solutions, and ongoing support. Intelligent solutions that connect immersive experiences. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.
* Some images are AI-generated and provided for illustrative purposes only.
Everything for your industry
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Connect with LG business
If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to contact us.
No time to chat? Send your enquiry via email. b2bsupport@lge.com.au
Technical support
Information display: 1300 715 923, IT: 1300 086 839
Air Conditioning Technical Support: 1300 547 378
Air Conditioning B2B Support: 1800 638 080