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Life’s Good with solutions made for your world. LG Electronics is a Smart Life Solution Company. We work closely with our partners to deliver Life’s Good to more people, everywhere.  From the air we breathe at home to air in our commercial facilities. From mobility experiences to viewing experiences. And the components that make it all possible. Our business solutions are designed for both our partners and end users, thoughtfully crafted and seamlessly integrated through AI and digital innovation. With 70 years of expertise in making life better, LG creates value for our partners and a positive impact on our planet. Our differentiated business solutions are creating real change. That’s what makes LG’s solutions different. Deep insight, trusted expertise, and advanced technology. Integrated solutions that grow your business. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Life’s Good with solutions made for your world. LG Electronics is a Smart Life Solution Company. We work closely with our partners to deliver Life’s Good to more people, everywhere.  From the air we breathe at home to air in our commercial facilities. From mobility experiences to viewing experiences. And the components that make it all possible. Our business solutions are designed for both our partners and end users, thoughtfully crafted and seamlessly integrated through AI and digital innovation. With 70 years of expertise in making life better, LG creates value for our partners and a positive impact on our planet. Our differentiated business solutions are creating real change. That’s what makes LG’s solutions different. Deep insight, trusted expertise, and advanced technology. Integrated solutions that grow your business. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

*LG HVAC Solution Company is a division of LG Electronics that develops and provides advanced air conditioning, vetilation, and heating (HVAC) solutions and other B2B-focused tech products. We’re pioneering HVAC solutions in partnership with businesses around the world. We're creating comfortable spaces for people. From homes and offices to factories and large-scale facilities Our solutions are thoughtfully designed with care for every environment. LG HVAC solutions go beyond heating and cooling. We draw on years of expertise to enhance our customers' lives. We create ultimate comfort, empowering greater efficiency in business operations. That’s what makes LG HVAC solutions different. Trailblazing the industry for deeper understanding of our users. Genuine consideration for our partners. All this comes together in our innovative HVAC solutions. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

*LG HVAC Solution Company is a division of LG Electronics that develops and provides advanced air conditioning, vetilation, and heating (HVAC) solutions and other B2B-focused tech products. We’re pioneering HVAC solutions in partnership with businesses around the world. We're creating comfortable spaces for people. From homes and offices to factories and large-scale facilities Our solutions are thoughtfully designed with care for every environment. LG HVAC solutions go beyond heating and cooling. We draw on years of expertise to enhance our customers' lives. We create ultimate comfort, empowering greater efficiency in business operations. That’s what makes LG HVAC solutions different. Trailblazing the industry for deeper understanding of our users. Genuine consideration for our partners. All this comes together in our innovative HVAC solutions. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

LG outdoor air conditioning unit installed against a wall indoors, with a plant in the foreground.

VRF

Cooling & Heating carefully refined for you

Learn more
Woman shopping in a clothing store, holding a green embroidered dress while carrying a shopping bag.

Single split

Air conditioning system that adds value to business

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Modern data center corridor with rows of server racks and bright overhead lightin

MULTI split

Built to chill. Engineered to last.

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* Some images are AI-generated and provided for illustrative purposes only.

Media Solutions for business. Solutions beyond displays. Our solutions seamlessly enable creativity, productivity, and connection.  They’re powered by technology that quietly blends into the background. They unlock the potential of webOS and other future-ready platforms. Ultimately, LG Media Solutions is not just about displays. We’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s immersive experiences. We're creating solutions designed to be empowering, intelligent, and intuitive. Because in every space, the right display does more than just show. It inspires and connects with a wide range of content and business ecosystems. We deliver visually stunning experiences and reliable business solutions. We help people work smarter, engage deeper, and advance further with confidence. All this is built on LG innovation and deep customer understanding. That’s what makes LG Media Solutions different. Trusted hardware, adaptive solutions, and ongoing support. Intelligent solutions that connect immersive experiences. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Media Solutions for business. Solutions beyond displays. Our solutions seamlessly enable creativity, productivity, and connection.  They’re powered by technology that quietly blends into the background. They unlock the potential of webOS and other future-ready platforms. Ultimately, LG Media Solutions is not just about displays. We’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s immersive experiences. We're creating solutions designed to be empowering, intelligent, and intuitive. Because in every space, the right display does more than just show. It inspires and connects with a wide range of content and business ecosystems. We deliver visually stunning experiences and reliable business solutions. We help people work smarter, engage deeper, and advance further with confidence. All this is built on LG innovation and deep customer understanding. That’s what makes LG Media Solutions different. Trusted hardware, adaptive solutions, and ongoing support. Intelligent solutions that connect immersive experiences. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

LG commercial display showcasing ultra-clear landscape visuals, designed for professional vision solutions and high-performance clarity.

Information Display

The solution to your vision

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LG monitors and PCs technology with precision circuit component handling, highlighting innovation for enhanced performance and reliability.

IT Products

Designed for seamless productivity.

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* Some images are AI-generated and provided for illustrative purposes only.

Everything for your industry

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to contact us.

Contact us

Product Support

Product Support

Email

No time to chat? Send your enquiry via email. b2bsupport@lge.com.au

Technical support

Information display: 1300 715 923, IT: 1300 086 839
Air Conditioning Technical Support: 1300 547 378
Air Conditioning B2B Support: 1800 638 080

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
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Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 