Transportation

LG electronics provides exceptional visual experiences for passengers while enhancing management effectiveness. LG’s exclusive digital signage is your optimal solution for the highest picture quality and flexible format. We work to exceed your expectations.

Displays deliver big benefits for transportation ports

Inform, direct, and entertain travellers

From parking lot management, wayfinding, and providing schedules to ticket counters and lounge areas, LG has the right displays, including outdoor signage, ultra-stretch, and direct view LED displays that can inform and entertain travellers as they wait to depart on their journey. Large format displays can broadcast news, sports, popular TV programs, or other compelling content in boarding areas. LG’s webOS™ makes it easy to control and schedule content.

Bring enhanced capability to command and control centres

Airport command centres monitor various visual data for security, people and ground traffic flow, and weather. Advanced Video Walls can display multiple sources, including real-time video, graphics, and data feeds, helping personnel to make essential and sometimes mission-critical decisions.

Using displays as art

Turn everyday transportation into exciting journeys by creating breathtaking interiors that blend harmoniously into existing environments and serve as an architectural focal point to immerse busy travelers. Passengers will take notice of aesthetically pleasing curved indoor direct view LED and transparent OLED displays that can enhance and warm interiors by providing dynamic images and details that harmonise with live backgrounds along the way.

Transport

All-in-one 136" LED display at sydney airport

An airport is where you start and end your trip. Therefore, the airport needs to provide convenient, differentiated services to ensure a good experience. Airports also expect revenue, however. Since profits related to airlines are limited, it is becoming increasingly important to generate non-airline profits.

Transport

Enhancing customer experience and convenience

LG has a variety of display solution products specialised for various airport locations, from the airport entrance to parking lots, lobbies, F&Bs, duty-free shops, and gates. Contact our dedicated team to learn more about how the LG Business Solutions team installed the 136" All-in-one LED Display at Australia's busiest airport – Sydney Airport, within a short time window!

Information Gathering Area

Departures, boarding gates, etc.

Information gathering area

Visual displays bring efficiency and predictability to transportation service providers and passengers. Clear visibility and viewing angles are crucial for displaying information such as flight data and directions under environmental conditions.

 

All-in-one smart series

All-in-one Smart Series

Learn more >

LAEC015-GN

Fine-pitch essential series

Fine-pitch Essential Series

Learn more >

LSBB012-GD

UHD standard signage

UHD Standard Signage

Learn more >

65UH5J-H
Queue Area

Ticketing counter, immigration inspection, duty-free Shopping pick-up, baggage pick-up table, etc.

Queue area

The less enjoyable moments in airports, platforms, and stations are during long waits. LG’s fine-pitch LED signage provides a near-seamless video wall with ultra stretch wayfinding. UHD screens enliven the queuing experience with various display formats and immersive images.

LSCA versatile series

LSCA029

Learn more >

LSCA029

UHD standard signage

UHD Standard Signage

Learn more >

65UH7J-H

UHD standard signage

UHD Standard Signage

Learn more >

55UH5J-H
High Traffic Pass-Thru area

Transfer areas, passageways, etc.

High traffic pass-thru area

Transfers can be problematic, with passengers shuffling through congested areas. LG digital signage offers a fitting solution for long passageways; touch signage guides passengers in more convenient, interactive ways, while slim and sleek ultra stretch displays can be installed on ceilings and utilize UHD quality to provide up-to-date information.

Fine-pitch essential series

Fine-pitch Essential Series

Learn more >

LSBB012-GD

UHD standard signage

UHD Standard Signage

Learn more >

65UH7J-H

UHD standard signage

UHD Standard Signage

Learn more >

55UH5J-H
Duty-free shops, Cafeterias

Duty-free shops, cafeterias

Retail space

Immersive screens attract customers to the commercial area with clear and vivid picture quality. LG electronics provides diverse form factors such as OLED, LED, and ultra stretch with outstanding product quality and delivers information effectively.

Wallpaper OLED signage

Wallpaper OLED Signage

Learn more >

55EJ5K-B

Transparent LED film

Transparent LED Film

Learn more >

LAT140
Open Space

Departure/arrival central hall, lounge, resting area

Open space

LG electronics adds colour to the transportation areas and offers information and entertainment. State-of-the-art displays with excellent colour clarity brighten the atmosphere, satisfying visitors and transportation service providers.

Compact series

Compact Series

Learn more >

LSBC019-GD

Flexible curved open frame

Flexible Curved Open Frame

Learn more >

55EF5F-P
On-Board

On-board

Transparent OLEDs from LG can transform subways, trains and even aircraft interiors, upgrading transportation and enlivening the overall customer experience.

Transparent OLED touch signage

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Learn more >

55EW5TK-A

Ultra stretch signage

Ultra Stretch Signage

Learn more >

86BH5F-B
Station

Bus shelter, railway/subway station

Station

LG’s digital signage is also suitable for outdoor or semi-outdoor environments. The high brightness signage is ideal in harsh weather conditions with robust product reliability, and the IPS screen provides consistently clear images. Also, it delivers exact real-time information on estimated departure/arrival time by easier content management.

GSCA versatile series

GSCA Versatile Series

Learn more >

GSCA039-GN

FHD IP-rated outdoor display

FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Learn more >

55XE4F-M

86” Outdoor display signage

86” Outdoor Display Signage

Learn more >

86XE3FS-B
Any inquiries about product for Transportation Industry?

Any inquiries about product for transportation industry?

Any inquiries about product for transportation industry? Inquiry to buy

Case studies

Let's look back at some of our key LED signage installations, singapore

Learn more

Redesigning spaces with LG LED signage, korea

Learn more

Redesigning spaces with LG commercial display, korea

Learn more

Venice airport, italy

Learn more

Sheremetyevo international airport, russia

Learn more
