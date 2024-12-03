We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compact Series
LSBC Compact Series
HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
System controller with webOS enables LSBC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
*Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LSBC019-GD
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.95
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
128x128
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x250
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.7
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x4
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
256x512
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x1,000x69
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.5
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
12.8
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
26
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
262,144
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet material
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service access
Front or Rear (select one only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
800
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
300
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
100
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
600
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
1,024
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
341
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,047
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-20℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10~80%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP50
-
IP rating Rear
IP50
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVBA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
-
90 degree corner cut
O