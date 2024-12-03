We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI split
A LG MULTI split air conditioning system can heat or cool multiple areas with a single outdoor unit supporting up to 5 indoor units.
What is MULTI split?
Key features
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Image used for illustrative purposes only. Actual user interface may differ with updates to ThinQ app from time to time
Product lineup
* Product lineup can be varied by each country.
Discover more about MULTI split
