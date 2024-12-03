We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Business Cloud
Unlock your display’s potential. Everything you need is offered by the LG Business Cloud Solutions.
One-stop solution
LG Business Cloud improves user convenience and operational efficiency. You can easily buy the solution that best suits your needs from an online marketplace, and after you purchase the solution and log in, you will have a workspace generated for immediate use of the solution without any additional processes. Also, the
license management is seamless and effortless.
Business scalability
LG Business Cloud is a cloud-based solution applicable for a variety of business verticals that creates new business values. You can manage content in real time and have access to data analytics and statistics, which will empower you to discover new business opportunities. This solution will help your business achieve and maintain a competitive edge.
Manageability
By providing a comprehensive view of multiple displays, LG Business Cloud enables you to monitor and control the content and state of the displays from the central location in real time. It helps improve efficiency and reduce costs.
About Cloud Solution
With LG Business Cloud, you can focus more on the essence of your business.
LG ConnectedCare
LG SuperSign Cloud
Managing digital signage has never been easier with LG SuperSign Cloud. By featuring servers accessible anytime anywhere, it offers more convenient and efficient cloud services.
Pro:Centric Cloud
LG Pro:Centric Cloud is an integrated platform that offers content management, device control, data viewing, and site management from a single access point, while providing LG partner services linked with LG services.