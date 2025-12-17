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Welcoming and comfortable environments
Create home-like, comforting spaces for patients and residents with our advanced air solutions and commercial displays.
- Scalable air conditioning systems for large
- Healthcare facilities
- Interactive displays for information and wayfinding
Professional displays for medical accuracy
Delivering precise, stable images, our medical displays support accurate diagnosis and treatment.
- Exceptional image quality for detailed surgical procedures
- Diagnostic monitors that reveal subtle details with clarity
Tailored solutions for various specialties
From diagnostic rooms to operating theatres, LG solutions are designed for various medical environments.
- Telemedicine-ready displays for remote consultations
- Advanced controls for temperature, humidity, and air pressure
Hospital & Healthcare solutions
Lobby
LG enhances hospital lobbies with LED signage for clear info, kiosks for fast registration, secure cloud systems, and HVAC solutions—boosting operational efficiency and comfort.
- HVAC
- Information Display
AHU Communication Kit
LG AHU Communication kit helps communication betwee Air handling unit and the MULTI V series. They offer efficient and conditioned air.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.
UHD signage
Elevate your business with LG UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology designed to meet your business needs.
LG Kiosk & Touch
Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.
Operating room
LG medical display solutions for surgical environments provide the clarity and reliability surgeons need for critical procedures, helping ensure confidence with patient care.
- IT Products
Surgical Monitors
Achieve optimal results with outstanding image quality, intuitive usability, and trusted performance.
Retirement villages
LG smart displays and air care solutions create a senior-friendly space with easy entertainment, immersive viewing, and optimal air quality for a healthy, comfortable environment.
- HVAC
- Information Display
VRF System Outdoor Units
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units are designed to meet the majority of your business requirements and deliver HVAC solutions that will seamlessly integrate into your setting.
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
With LG's micrometre-sized LED technology, the LG Magnit Micro LED display offers a magnificent viewing experience.