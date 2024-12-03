We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Single split
A single split air conditioning system offers a solution for cooling & heating individual rooms or small spaces, catering to a range of applications from light commercials to residential areas. It delivers comfort, efficiency, and targeted temperature with ease.
What is single split?
Key features
Corrosion resistance black fin
The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions such as salt contamination and air pollution including fumes from factories.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible android or iOS smartphones. Phone and home Wi-Fi data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Image used for illustrative purposes only. Actual user interface may differ with updates to ThinQ app from time to time
* Please note that a WiFi modem may be necessary, depending on your location.