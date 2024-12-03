We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Welcome to LG B2B innovation centre showroom
Step into the heart of innovation at LG australia's B2B showroom in parramatta. Immerse yourself in a showcase of cutting-edge solutions tailored for businesses. Explore a diverse range of LG B2B products, from advanced digital signage to robust IT solutions. Our innovation centre showroom is your gateway to firsthand experiences with the latest technology, designed to elevate your business operations. Discover excellence in every detail.
Let our products inspire you
Digital signage solutions
Greet customers and guests, advertise dynamically, and deliver dazzling content with digital signage solutions.
Transparent OLED displays
LG transparent OLED signage offers new ways to communicate visually, opening up new levels of creativity that conventional digital signage can’t offer.
CreateBoard™
Collaborate better than ever with the One:quick series, featuring ultra HD touchscreens, integrated cameras and microphones, easy screen sharing, and more.
One:quick series
Collaborate better than ever with the One:quick series, featuring ultra HD touchscreens, integrated cameras and microphones, easy screen sharing, and more.
Digital signage solutions
Greet customers and guests, advertise dynamically, and deliver dazzling content with digital signage solutions.
Transparent OLED displays
LG transparent OLED signage offers new ways to communicate visually, opening up new levels of creativity that conventional digital signage can’t offer.
CreateBoard™
Collaborate better than ever with the One:quick series, featuring ultra HD touchscreens, integrated cameras and microphones, easy screen sharing, and more.
One:quick series
Collaborate better than ever with the One:quick series, featuring ultra HD touchscreens, integrated cameras and microphones, easy screen sharing, and more.
IT & Medical products
IT monitors
From flexible ergonomic monitors, dazzling Ultra HD monitors, incredible UltraWide monitors, and more, LG has professional monitors for virtually every office setup.
Laptops
LG laptops include incredible UltraPCs, grams, cloud-powered mobile thin clients, 2-in-1touch tablet/laptops, and more.
Surgical monitors
LG surgical monitors provide accurate visual imaging, user convenience, and reliability for surgical procedures. Features such as wide viewing angles and HDR enhance
accuracy and viewability.
Diagnostic monitors
See images clearly for quality diagnostic reviews with LG diagnostic monitors. High contrast, precise colors, self-calibration, and more incredible options promote an accurate and efficient workspace.
Hospitality solutions
Besides the provision of displays, the LG hospitality all-in-one solution package is aimed to maximise the procurement and purchasing process and provide cost efficiencies. With the support of one LG point of contact for all appliances, short and long-term accommodation providers can benefit from a streamlined path to implement goods into their properties, such as:
- TV & Soundbar
- Fridges
- Washing machines & dryer
- Microwave ovens
- Monitor & Laptop (BOH)
- Commercial HVAC
Location and general information
Location
Address:
Level 44, 6-8 parramatta square, 10 darcy street
Parramatta NSW 2150
Email us: sales-id-au@lge.com
Important information for day of visit
• Book your visit with LG business solution team
• LG business solution staff must register to with building security
• You will be given a temporary pass card to wear