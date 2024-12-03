About Cookies on This Site

Welcome to LG B2B innovation centre showroom

Step into the heart of innovation at LG australia's B2B showroom in parramatta. Immerse yourself in a showcase of cutting-edge solutions tailored for businesses. Explore a diverse range of LG B2B products, from advanced digital signage to robust IT solutions. Our innovation centre showroom is your gateway to firsthand experiences with the latest technology, designed to elevate your business operations. Discover excellence in every detail.

Seeing is Believing! Schedule Your Visit Today.

Seeing is believing!
Schedule your visit today.

Seeing is believing!<br>Schedule your visit today. Click to register
Book a visit

Let our products inspire you

Digital signage solutions

Greet customers and guests, advertise dynamically, and deliver dazzling content with digital signage solutions.

    Transparent OLED displays

    LG transparent OLED signage offers new ways to communicate visually, opening up new levels of creativity that conventional digital signage can’t offer.

      CreateBoard™

      Collaborate better than ever with the One:quick series, featuring ultra HD touchscreens, integrated cameras and microphones, easy screen sharing, and more.

        One:quick series

        Collaborate better than ever with the One:quick series, featuring ultra HD touchscreens, integrated cameras and microphones, easy screen sharing, and more.

                  Direct View LED

                  Vivid colours & sharp images

                  Direct view LED

                  LAEC015-GN2 136" All-in-One LED

                  LAEC015-GN2 136" all-in-one LED

                  Learn more
                  LSAB009 163” MicroLED Display

                  LSAB009 163" magnit micro LED display

                  Learn more
                  LAT140 Transparent LED Film

                  LAT140 transparent

                  LED film

                  Learn more
                  LAT140 Transparent LED Film

                  LSAC025

                  LED bloc

                  Learn more

                  IT & Medical products

                  IT monitors

                  From flexible ergonomic monitors, dazzling Ultra HD monitors, incredible UltraWide monitors, and more, LG has professional monitors for virtually every office setup.

                   

                   

                  Explore it monitors

                  Laptops

                  LG laptops include incredible UltraPCs, grams, cloud-powered mobile thin clients, 2-in-1touch tablet/laptops, and more.

                   

                   

                   

                  Explore laptops

                  Laser projectors

                  With brightness options up to 7,000 lumens and up to 20,000 hours of laser life, LG projectors are an incredible addition to conference rooms, offices, huddle rooms,

                  and other professional spaces.

                   

                  Explore projectors

                  Surgical monitors

                  LG surgical monitors provide accurate visual imaging, user convenience, and reliability for surgical procedures. Features such as wide viewing angles and HDR enhance

                  accuracy and viewability.

                   

                  Explore surgical monitors

                  Diagnostic monitors

                  See images clearly for quality diagnostic reviews with LG diagnostic monitors. High contrast, precise colors, self-calibration, and more incredible options promote an accurate and efficient workspace.

                   

                  Explore diagnostic monitors

                  Digital X-ray detectors

                  LG digital X-ray detectors offer clear, accurate x-ray imagery while simultaneously providing durable design, long-lasting battery life, efficient portability, and lower radiation

                  doses for patients.

                   

                  Explore dxds

                  Hospitality solutions

                  Besides the provision of displays, the LG hospitality all-in-one solution package is aimed to maximise the procurement and purchasing process and provide cost efficiencies. With the support of one LG point of contact for all appliances, short and long-term accommodation providers can benefit from a streamlined path to implement goods into their properties, such as:

                  - TV & Soundbar

                  - Fridges

                  - Washing machines & dryer

                  - Microwave ovens

                  - Monitor & Laptop (BOH)

                  - Commercial HVAC

                  Explore hospitality solution

                  Location and general information

                  Location

                  Address:
                  Level 44, 6-8 parramatta square, 10 darcy street
                  Parramatta NSW 2150
                  Email us: sales-id-au@lge.com

                   

                  Contact

                  Important information for day of visit

                  • Book your visit with LG business solution team
                  • LG business solution staff must register to with building security
                  • You will be given a temporary pass card to wear

                  Host a meeting or event

                   

                  The LG B2B showroom is available for partners and their customers to host events. We also have conference rooms for meetings. Contact your LG B2B solutions manager to request a meeting or the use of the space.

