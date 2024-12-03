We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
54” LED Video Wall Display
The CCTV security operation room is monitoring the on-site situation with a large LED video wall.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Cableless Signal & Power Transmission
Unlike an LCD video wall, the LSAC series can perform signal transmission
*Connectors use RF (Radio Frequency) to transmit and receive data between two devices.
*Image enhanced to demonstrate feature
Standby Mode
In standby mode, the LSAC series consumes less power than LG’s conventional LED signage.
Optimised Image Quality with?
α7 Intelligent Processor
The LSAC series is equipped with the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSAC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSAC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* 'LG ConnectedCare' and 'SuperSign CMS' need to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
2.5
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
120 × 90
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.59
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
300 × 225
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
4 × 3
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
480 × 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
1,200 × 675 × 51
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.81
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
22.5
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
27.8
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
160,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Max Brightness (nit)
600
-
Colour Temperature (K)
3,200-9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Colour Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
Typ. 5,000 : 1 / Peak. 9,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
290
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
190
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
358
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
990
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
648
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,222
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
-
IP Rating Front
IP20
-
IP Rating Rear
IP20
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CSAC-025K