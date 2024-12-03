About Cookies on This Site

Retail & QSR

Digital signage enhances the in-store experience for both consumers and retail owners. As a marketing platform connecting the brand with consumers, LG’s digital signage solutions include SuperSign CMS and LG ConnectedCare. These provide superior displays with high picture quality, broad design flexibility, easy-to-use software, and ConnectedCare real-time monitoring, making remote failure response possible, lowering TCO, and providing distinct experiences to customers.

Why LG information display

Retail and QSR markets widely range from small convenience stores to large shopping malls. They are linked with various stakeholders, including consumers, store owners and system integrators. Providing multiple displays and professional solutions that suit different spaces and customer needs is essential. LG helps our partners increase revenue by delivering these solutions.LG ensures superior display quality with high colour reproduction, wide-viewing angle, and outstanding brightness. Also, its flexible mounting options and slim design help you install the display anywhere you need to attract viewers' attention.

Large Shopping Malls

Large shopping centres

For branding, it is essential to make the space aesthetically unique. LG LED and OLED signage have excellent picture quality and can flexibly harmonise with the space design. They brighten the room and maximise the advertising effect.

Explore the range

55" Wallpaper OLED singage

55EJ5K

Learn more >

55EJ5K

Transparent LED film

LAT140

Learn more >

LAT140
Luxury Brand Stores

High-fashion stores

Luxury brand stores

Body texts can be up to luxury brands must accentuate their products, drawing attention to them even from the store's exterior. LG LED signage's outstanding picture quality and bezel-less advertising content with an immersive view can catch customers' eyes. The transparent OLED screens add high-quality values to space while various UHD signage boosts the advertisement with lifelike colour reproduction characters.

QSR, Drive Thru and Convenience Shops.1

QSR food & beverage

Digital signage in QSR and convenience stores are increasingly critical as customers' need for convenient, quick and non-contact purchasing methods increases. QSRs are strengthening operational efficiency and customer convenience by actively introducing automation, AI/Machine Learning, robots, management systems, and cloud technologies. LG’s QSR integraed solutions can meet the needs of various stakeholders.

Explore the range

75XS4G

Explore the range1

Learn more >

75XS4G

27KC3PK-C

Explore the range2

Learn more >

27KC3PK-C

75UH5J-H

Explore the range3

Learn more >

75UH5J-H

37BH7N

Explore the range4

Learn more >

37BH7N
Drive - thru

Drive-thru interiors are undergoing a digital transformation facilitated by SuperSign QSR that delivers high-luminance displays and smart platforms. This creates a more convenient service combining voice recognition software and mobile app solutions.

Explore the range

75XS4G

Explore the range1

Learn more >

75XS4G

55XS4J-B

Explore the range2

Learn more >

55XS4J-B

22XF1TJ

Explore the range3

Learn more >

22XF1TJ

55XE4F-M

Explore the range4

Learn more >

55XE4F-M
Pharmacies, Travel Agencies, Telecom Stores

Pharmacies, travel agencies and telecom stores

Displays should have high visibility and real-time content management features. LG webOS signage applies SuperSign CMS to offer easy advertising content management with its simple and intuitive menus.

Explore the range

75XS4G

Explore the range1

Learn more >

75XS4G

55XS4J-B

Explore the range2

Learn more >

55XS4J-B

75XS2E

Explore the range3

Learn more >

75XS2E
Real Estate Offices

Real estate offices

Large displays should be installed to meet customer demands and offer a wide variety of properties at a glance. LG interactive digital board enables customers to check details of local properties easily and quickly with its large screens and interactive features.

 

Explore the range

65UH5J-H

Explore the range1

Learn more >

65UH5J-H

65TR3DJ

Explore the range2

Learn more >

65TR3DJ
General Apparel Store

General apparel store

Video walls with high definition and thin bezels can present various advertisement images with immersion. In contrast, signage of different sizes can help increase sales by offering real-time customised promotions through BLE and NFC.

Explore the range

55VSH7J

Explore the range1

Learn more >

55VSH7J

55VM5J-H

Explore the range2

Learn more >

55VM5J-H

98UH5J-H

Explore the range3

Learn more >

98UH5J-H

22SM3G-B

Explore the range4

Learn more >

22SM3G-B
Control Room

Control room

Retail business owners need more time to get prompt solutions to technical issues during business hours, negatively impacting revenue. LG ConnectedCare provides remote monitoring of signage displays with real-time fault diagnosis, so employees can stay focused on attending to customers.

Explore the range

LSBB009

Explore the range1

Learn more >

LSBB009

55VSH7J

Explore the range2

Learn more >

55VSH7J
Any inquiries about product for Retail & QSR Industry?

Any inquiries about product for Retail & QSR industry?

Inquiry to buy

Case studies

Hyundai motor showroom, the netherlands

Learn more

Rituals, the netherlands

Learn more

Cortassa perfumerias, argentina

Learn more

Shell, hungary

Learn more

Taikoohui, guangzhou

Learn more

Mcdonalds relies on LG high brightness

Learn more

Kappahl, sweden

Learn more

Misafir, greece

Learn more

Parabita, greece

Learn more

Intersport, greece

Learn more

Westfield us

Learn more

Wasabi, uk

Learn more
