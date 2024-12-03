About Cookies on This Site

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

27KC3PK-C

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

Front view with infill image

A woman is ordering food at a kiosk in a family restaurant.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A woman is ordering food at a kiosk in a family restaurant.

Two two-tone beige kiosks are installed side by side in harmony with the store’s interior atmosphere.

Interior Fit Design in Calming Beige Colour

The kiosk's seamless two-tone design in calming beige creates a harmonious atmosphere that suits your business's interior space.

Various store menus are being guided through the screen in vivid images.

27-inch Display

The use of a 27-inch display facilitates easy access to more information, while product images enable convenient order placement. This display can also serve as a large advertising screen by displaying advertisements when in standby mode.

 

The built-in drawer at the kiosk’s bottom has a receipt printer and a card reader, which can be managed by opening the drawer.

Easy Maintenance

The drawer-type design of the kiosk allows for easy maintenance of the device's receipt printer, card reader, and other components by simply opening the drawer, without the need for disassembly.

27KC3PK-CW applies Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise.

Windows OS

By applying Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, this kiosk is compatible with a range of peripheral devices and applications.

27KC3PK-CW supports barcodes, QR codes, IC chip cards, and MST cards.

Support for Multiple Payment Methods

The kiosk is equipped to support a variety of payment methods, including barcodes, QR codes, IC chip cards, and MST cards. Additionally, a built-in printer provides the convenience of printing receipts without the need for additional peripherals.

 

*Internet connection to kiosk, and vendor arrangement with a payment processor supporting applicable payment methods is required.
* EMA (4 & 5) is the payment terminal from 3rd party, needs to purchase separately.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    27

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (In-cell touch)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    31,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    NO

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    N/A

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.2 Type A (4ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Calming Beige (Desktop)

  • Bezel Width

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    14.2Kg (w/o Cradle) / 14.6Kg (w/ Cradle)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    N/A

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    364.3 x 812 x 219.8mm (w/o Cradle) 364.3 x 812 x 341.4mm (w/ Cradle)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    N/A

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    N/A

  • Anti-Reflective

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - KIOSK

  • CPU

    Intel® Celeron® Quad-Core N5105 SoC onboard Processors (Jasper Lake)

  • Memory(RAM)

    2 x SO-DIMM, DDR4 2933/2400/2133 MHz, 8GB (Max 16GB)

  • Storage

    SSD 128GB

  • OS ver.

    Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise (Compatible with Windows® 11)

  • Receipt printer_Type

    Thermal

  • Receipt printer_Printing Speed

    Max. 250mm/sec

  • Receipt printer_Cutting

    Auto

  • Receipt printer_Paper Size

    3 inch (Roll diameter 80mm)

  • QR / Barcode scanner

    1D / 2D

  • Card reader (Built-in)

    NO

  • NFC / RFID

    NO / NO

  • Audio Navigation Keypad

    YES

  • RJ11 (For Cash Drawer)

    YES

  • Cradle for external card reader

    YES

  • Frontal drawer Type

    Sliding

  • Frontal drawer Area

    Receipt printer / Bar code scanner / Card reader

  • Audio assistive technology

    Storm Interface AudioNav Keypad, EN 301 549 / ADA Compliant, Mini USB B & 3.5mm Audio Jack Socket

  • Braille assistive guide

    YES (Embossed Braille with Arabic numerals)

  • Body Type

    Mold

  • Stand Type

    Press (optional)

  • Cable Management

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    40W

  • Max.

    N/A

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    N/A

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (2W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    NO / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    NO

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    depend on OS

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cable(1.5m)

  • Optional

    NICE TCM stand

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

