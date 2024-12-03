We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Self-ordering Kiosk
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Interior Fit Design in Calming Beige Colour
The kiosk's seamless two-tone design in calming beige creates a harmonious atmosphere that suits your business's interior space.
Support for Multiple Payment Methods
The kiosk is equipped to support a variety of payment methods, including barcodes, QR codes, IC chip cards, and MST cards. Additionally, a built-in printer provides the convenience of printing receipts without the need for additional peripherals.
*Internet connection to kiosk, and vendor arrangement with a payment processor supporting applicable payment methods is required.
* EMA (4 & 5) is the payment terminal from 3rd party, needs to purchase separately.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
27
-
Panel Technology
IPS (In-cell touch)
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
300nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Life time
31,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
NO
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
N/A
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB3.2 Type A (4ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Calming Beige (Desktop)
-
Bezel Width
N/A
-
Weight (Head)
14.2Kg (w/o Cradle) / 14.6Kg (w/ Cradle)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
N/A
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
364.3 x 812 x 219.8mm (w/o Cradle) 364.3 x 812 x 341.4mm (w/ Cradle)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - KIOSK
-
CPU
Intel® Celeron® Quad-Core N5105 SoC onboard Processors (Jasper Lake)
-
Memory(RAM)
2 x SO-DIMM, DDR4 2933/2400/2133 MHz, 8GB (Max 16GB)
-
Storage
SSD 128GB
-
OS ver.
Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise (Compatible with Windows® 11)
-
Receipt printer_Type
Thermal
-
Receipt printer_Printing Speed
Max. 250mm/sec
-
Receipt printer_Cutting
Auto
-
Receipt printer_Paper Size
3 inch (Roll diameter 80mm)
-
QR / Barcode scanner
1D / 2D
-
Card reader (Built-in)
NO
-
NFC / RFID
NO / NO
-
Audio Navigation Keypad
YES
-
RJ11 (For Cash Drawer)
YES
-
Cradle for external card reader
YES
-
Frontal drawer Type
Sliding
-
Frontal drawer Area
Receipt printer / Bar code scanner / Card reader
-
Audio assistive technology
Storm Interface AudioNav Keypad, EN 301 549 / ADA Compliant, Mini USB B & 3.5mm Audio Jack Socket
-
Braille assistive guide
YES (Embossed Braille with Arabic numerals)
-
Body Type
Mold
-
Stand Type
Press (optional)
-
Cable Management
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
40W
-
Max.
N/A
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
N/A
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (2W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
NO / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
NO
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
NO
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
depend on OS
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cable(1.5m)
-
Optional
NICE TCM stand
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
N/A
-
Interface
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
-
Operating System Support
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
N/A