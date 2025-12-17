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Facilitate interactive and immersive learning
Transform classrooms into engaging, student-centered spaces with our interactive displays and digital signage.
- LG CreateBoard
- Large-format displays for greater visibility
- Virtual and experiential learning technologies
Support the digital campus
Extend digital transformation across campus with comprehensive IT and collaboration solutions.
- Cloud-based software solutions
- Reliable computing hardware
- Collaboration tools for faculty and students
Enhance student facilities and operational efficiency
Improve comfort and operations in student spaces, from dormitories to common areas.
- Commercial laundry solutions
- Smart operational management
- Environmental controls for temperature and air quality
Education solutions
Classroom
LG classroom solutions go beyond content delivery. Advanced digital technology enhances communication and interaction, creating a dynamic environment that nurtures future potential.
- HVAC
- Information Display
- IT Products
VRF System Outdoor Units
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units are designed to meet the majority of your business requirements and deliver HVAC solutions that will seamlessly integrate into your setting.
LG Create Board (Interactive Display)
LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board.
LG gram
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
Projector
Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.
Library
LG library solutions create smart, comfortable spaces with intuitive kiosks, informative signage, study laptops, and air care systems for clean, quiet environments.
- HVAC
- Information Display
- IT Products
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units are designed to meet the majority of your business requirements and deliver HVAC solutions that will seamlessly integrate into your setting.
LG CreateBoard (Interactive Display)
LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience, making it a powerful collaboration tool for effective education and work.
Monitors
LG Monitors boost productivity and efficiency, adding value to your work environment.
LG gram
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.