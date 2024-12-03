About Cookies on This Site

DUAL vane cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette delivers wider airflow with two individual vanes. No matter where it’s installed, you can customize airflow with fine angle control.

DUAL Vane Cassette

DUAL vane cassette

LG DUAL vane cassette delivers wider airflow with two individual vanes. No matter where it’s installed, you can customise airflow with fine angle control.

Why LG DUAL vane? Air purification Customized airflow control ThinQ®
Why LG DUAL vane?
Why LG DUAL vane?

In addition to fine angle control, the DUAL vane cassette can fill the room with cleaner and cooler air with an optional 5-step filtration air purification kit.

 

5-step filtration

Air purification kit

Up to 99%*

Removes ultrafine dust, bacteria & virus

Certified by

Certified by

*The fine dust removal performance of the air purification kit was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60382341 001, based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, to eliminate 99.9% of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm. The bacteria and virus removal performance was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60375745 001, to remove 99.9 % of Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes and remove 99.4 % of Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes in a 60 m3 chamber and by intertek in the test No. RT20E-S0054, to inactivate 99% of bacteria on the surfaces.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Space

Air purification for a cleaner indoor space

A powerful 5-step air purification helps to remove odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Step 1

Pre-filter

Capture fine dust.

Step 2

Dust electrification*

Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.

Step 3

PM 1.0 filter*

Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.

Step 4

Deodorization filter

High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odors & harmful gases.

Step 5

Ionizer/Ion emission**

Deactivate bacteria and virus that cause foodpoisoning and pneumonia.

*The fine dust removal performance of the air purification kit was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60382341 001, based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, to eliminate 99.9% of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm.
**The bacteria and virus removal performance was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60375745 001, to remove 99.9 % of Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes and remove 99.4 % of Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes in a 60 m3 chamber and by intertek in the test No. RT20E-S0054, to inactivate 99% of bacteria on the surfaces.

Direct wind

Wind can reach up to 5m with plenty air volume. (@ 0.5ms)

Direct Wind1

Check your building’s air quality in real time (optional)*

You can check and control the whole building’s air quality with the central controller or monitor units in real time with a remote control, LED panel lamp, or smartphone.



Easy maintenance

Easy installation

The filter attaches to the indoor unit body for easier installation.

Washable filter

Save on filter replacement with a semi-permanent filter that’s easy to clean.

Customised airflow with innovative DUAL vane

LG DUAL vane cassette uses 2 individual vanes to provide customised air flow for any environment.

Covers wider spaces

Reaches even farther

More diverse airflow

Customised airflow

One solution for every space. LG DUAL Vane provides optimal airflow.

Indirect airflow

Prevents air from the unit from blowing directly on you.

Up & Down swing

Maintains an even temperature in any space.

Direct airflow

Can reach up to 5m without any additional components.

Power mode

Brings your space to the target temperature faster.

Management by LG ThinQ®

DUAL Vane cassette can be monitored and controlled via compatible smartphones to help conserve energy and ensure suitable air quality for the environment.^



^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Smart sensor

Floor temperature sensor (optional accessory)

Airflow is increased until the desired temperature is reached at ground level.

Human detection sensor (optional accessory)

By detecting the location of people, the Human Detection function adjusts airflow and turns off automatically when the space is not occupied.





