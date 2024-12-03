We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD signage
Experience a new wave of technical revolution for your advertisements with UHD signage by LG. Easily adapt your content and on-display setting through the SuperSign CMS and showcase your products and menus on our high-resolution screens. Available from 43 inches all the way up to 86 inches to fit your individual needs.