LG MULTI V i is in the center and surrounded by Indoor units, AHU, ERV, and Hydro Kit in an elliptical orbit.

VRF System

A VRF System is among the most efficient HVAC systems that deliver optimal
comfort and performance. It provides heating and cooling by cycling refrigerant
between one outdoor unit and each indoor unit. 

What is a VRF System Outdoor Units Indoor Units VRF Application Solutions FAQs
What is a VRF System
What is a VRF System?

Several MULTI V i are on the rooftop. Office and bedroom are supplied cooling and bathroom is supplied heating through the pipes connected to MULTI V i.

VRF(Variable Refrigerant Flow) System

VRF System is designed to modulate the flow of refrigerant to multiple indoor units, efficiently delivering the optimal amount of cooling and heating throughout the building.

Outdoor Units

LG's outdoor unit provides heating and cooling for buildings by connecting with indoor units. It is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications by delivering optimal efficiency and performance.

 

Three MULTI V i are installed on the roof of the building, and there are grasses around them.

Product Lineup

Multi V 5

A rectangular LG MULTI V i outdoor unit is displayed, with its right half covered by a 2x2 checkered-pattern ventilation duct.

MULTI V S

Tall rectangular shape two stack LG MULTI V S model of outside unit are showcased.

MULTI V WATER 5

A white rectangular shape LG MULTI V Water 5 outdoor unit is displayed and a black Ceiling Concealed Duct is displayed.

MULTI V 5

Front-back display of two MULTI V M modules. Box-shaped heat exchange unit with two front vents and a white rectangular compressor unit at the back.

Indoor Units

LG's indoor units provide air conditioning solutions tailored to specific environments. LG's indoor units offer opportunities to explore more powerful and efficient indoor applications for all business layouts.

Wood and white tone dining area with tables, chairs, and kitchen displayed. LG Round Cassette mounted on the ceiling.

Product Lineup

ROUND CASSETTE

Round Cassette has an outlet panel in the center of the perfectly round circle, and the edges are black and banded around.

CEILING MOUNTED CASSETTE

Ceiling Mounted Cassette has 4 way dual vane and an inlet area located in the center, and there is a gray cabinet to connect to the ceiling above them.

CEILING CONCEALED DUCT

Concealed Duct is a gray rectangular parallelepiped with inlets on the right side and an air outlet vent on the front.

WALL MOUNTED INDOOR UNIT

A white Wall Mounted has a long rectangular parallelepiped shape and a slight curve at the bottom. There is an air outlet at the bottom.

CEILING INDOOR UNIT

Convertible, Ceiling Suspended has v-shaped design with a black color front grill.

VRF Application Solutions

LG’s Hot Water Solution, AHU Solution, and Ventilation Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

Hot Water Solution

LG provides floor heating and hor water supply that create synergy effects when interlocked with the MULTI V series.

Air handling unit (AHU) communication kit

AHU LG air handling unit is a flexible air handling solution for a fresh and comfortable indoor environment that will have you feel your best. LG AHU provides a better indoor environment with an energy-efficient system during all seasons.

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download

FAQs

Q.

What is a VRF System?

A.

A VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) System is more than just another temperature management solution. Designed to modulate the flow of refrigerant to multiple ducted or ductless indoor units, it ensures each zone gets an optimal amount of cooling or heating. Also, VRF System saves energy by responding to specific conditions while ensuring precise temperature modulation.

Q.

Why should you install a VRF System?

A.

A VRF System can increase energy efficiency by up to 50% compared to a standard HVAC system. It is compact and customizable, which makes it flexible for commercial HVAC retrofits, redesigns, or replacements. A VRF System offers precise comfort control, allowing you to cool one zone and heat another simultaneously. VRF Systems are increasingly popular in commercial buildings, such as hotels, schools, and retail stores.

Q.

How can I choose a suitable product for me?

A.

VRF Systems have diverse solutions for diverse buildings including corporate hubs, hospitality facilities, schools, and research labs. Engaging with HVAC technology experts can illuminate the ideal LG VRF pathway tailored to your requirements, ensuring a future of comfort and sustainability.

Q.

Do you provide maintenance and renewal technology services for the VRF System?

A.

- Basic Package includes inspection, cleaning, and replacement service.

- Premium Package includes inspection, cleaning, replacement, and BECON cloud service.

- Energy Management Package includes BECON cloud and energy management services.

*Package configuration varies by country and these services aim to extend the lifetime of your current equipment rather than replacing it with a new one.

Discover More about the LG VRF System

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them.

