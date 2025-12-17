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Healthy and comfortable living
Creates relaxed and productive home environment with our advanced residential solutions.
- Air care technologies for clean indoor air
- Safe, efficient heating and cooling solutions
Smart office solution
Build a customised workspace with LG laptops and displays to help enhance productivity and flexibility.
- High-performance laptops for work anywhere
- Large displays for multitasking
Enjoyable home life
Simplify daily life and elevate your leisure time with our integrated entertainment solutions.
- Cinematic experiences with LG projectors
- Immersive viewing experiences with LG LED displays
Residential solutions
Home
LG HVAC systems help provide clean air to your home with optimised heating and cooling, energy control and management, and advanced air filtration technologies
- HVAC
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units are designed to meet the most of your business requirements and deliver HVAC solutions that will seamlessly integrate into your setting.
Air to Water Heat Pump
This innovative heating solution is an efficient way to heat up your home.
Home office
LG transforms the home into a smart and efficient office. Our large screens make multitasking easier and simplify video calls with its integrated camera and audio. We also offer centralised management systems to efficiently update entire fleet of devices, streamlining IT operations for a seamless work-from-home experience.
- Information Display
- IT Products
LG Magnit Micro LED
With LG micrometre-sized LED technology, the LG Magnit Micro LED display offers a magnificent viewing experience.
LG gram
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
LG Smart Monitor
Not only working on display with connected devices but also watching content with various streaming apps.