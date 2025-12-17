About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Manufacture’s Warranty

At LG we want you to have confidence in each and every LG product you own. That’s why we back out products with a LG manufacturer’s warranty.

The benefits given by the LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under a law, in relation to the goods to which this warranty relates. Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.

Commercial Display

Commercial Display

OLED Signage

3 years parts & labour (some parts are replacement only)

Manufacturer's warranty

Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, during the Warranty Period, authorise a free of charge repair of your signage or its included accessories if, in LG’s opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period. Product Warranty Period (commences from date of purchase and is conditional upon using the signage to display dynamic or non-static content only) 55” 36 months or 20,000 hours (based on usage of 18hrs per day) whichever is sooner 65” 36 months or 15,000 hours (based on usage of 12hrs per day) whichever is sooner. This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods

Place of service (if applicable)

Repairs on units may be required to be undertaken at a LG Authorised Service Centre. Transport costs to and from the service centre are not covered by this warranty. Repairs on units with a specified screen size larger than 106cm will be conducted at your premises if it is located within LG’s normal service area. You will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG’s Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours

Services for which you will be asked to pay

This LG Manufacturer’s warranty does not cover:

  1. Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
  2. Repair of scratches to the outside of the unit and other externally exposed parts caused by normal use of the unit.
  3. Any loss, damage or alteration to third party software, including the operating system whether pre-loaded or installed subsequently.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs to OLED Signage where:

  1. The product is operated outside published maximum ratings or not in accordance with manufacturers instructions.
  2. Issues caused by display of static images on the screen for extended periods of time including image or screen burn-in.
  3. The serial number has been removed or made illegible.
  4. The battery has short circuited or the seals of the battery are broken or show evidence of tampering.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs necessitated by:

  1. Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or act of god.
  2. Improper installation, unauthorized modifications, liquid entering the unit, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, or external interference.
  3. Repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
  4. Tampering with or the breaking of the OLED screen.
  5. Use of non-LG approved accessories or issues caused by use of third party parts, software or devices.

Other rights

The benefits given by this LG manufacturer’s warranty do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law. Australian customers: Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure

How to claim

To make a claim against this manufacturer’s warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period.

 

LED Signage

3 years parts & labour

Manufacturer's warranty

Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, for thirty six (36) months from date of purchase, authorise a free of charge repair your LED Signage product (including Indoor and Outdoor LED Signage and Transparent LED Film) or its included accessories if, in LG’s opinion, it needs because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty.

Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods

Place of service (if applicable)

Repairs on LED Signage product will be arranged by LG and must be returned to LG for repair. Transport costs to LG are not covered by this warranty. All returns for repair under this warranty must be pre-approved by LG and LG will not be obligated to pay freight for any unapproved return under this warranty. This warranty does not include on-site lab our charges to remove or install LED Signage products or to conduct on-site repairs. Repairs to LED Signage product may include refurbished parts. LG, in its absolute discretion, may provide a replacement LED Signage product (including refurbished LED Signage product)

Services for which you will be asked to pay

This LG Manufacturer’s warranty does not cover:

  1. Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
  2. Repair of scratches to the outside of the LED Signage product and other externally exposed parts caused by normal use of the unit.
  3. Any loss, damage or alteration to third party software, including the operating system whether pre-loaded or installed subsequently.
  4. Non-product defects including the cleaning of the product, adjustment, explanation, re-installation, performance of preventative maintenance etc., as well as:
    • a) if a service technician gives instructions on how to use product or simply adjusts options without disassembling product.
    • b) if a defect is caused by external environmental factors. (Internet, Antenna, Wired Signal, etc.)
    • c) if a product is reinstalled or devices are connected additionally after installing the purchased product for the first time.
    • d) if a service technician removes/cleans dusts or foreign materials inside of the product.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs to LED Signage where:

  1. The product is operated outside published maximum ratings.
  2. The serial number has been removed or made illegible.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs necessitated by:

  1. Accident (including but limited to external impact or drop), neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or act of god including but not limited to fire, flood, earthquake, lightning or other natural disaster.
  2. Improper installation, handling, adjustment, use, repair, or service, as well as unauthorised modifications, liquid damaging the LED Signage product, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, or external interference.
  3. Repairs made to the LED Signage product by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
  4. Tampering with or the breaking of the LED Signage product.
  5. Use of non-LG approved accessories.

Other rights

The benefits given by this LG manufacturer’s warranty are in addition to other rights and remedies you have do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law. Australian customers: Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure

How to claim

To make a claim against this manufacturer’s warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period.

 

Commercial TV

3 years parts & labour

Manufacturer's warranty

Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, for three (3) years from date of purchase for your LG LCD Television and one (1) year for accessories (including remote control and 3D glasses (if applicable)), authorise a free of charge repair if, in LG’s opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect. This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.

Place of service (if applicable)

Repairs on units with a specified screen size of 84cm (33 inch) or less will be conducted at a LG Authorised Service Centre. Transport costs to and from the service centre are not covered by this warranty. Repairs on units with a specified screen size larger than 84cm (33 inch) will be conducted at your home if you live within LG’s normal service area. You will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your home. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG’s Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours.

Services for which you will be asked to pay

This LG Manufacturer’s warranty does not cover:

  1. Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
  2.  Repair of scratches to the outside of the unit and other externally exposed parts caused by normal use of the unit.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs to LCD TV units where:

  1. The product is operated outside published maximum ratings.
  2. The serial number has been removed or made illegible.
  3. Battery seals have been broken or tampered with.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs necessitated by:

  1. Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or act of god.
  2. Improper installation, unauthorized modifications, liquid entering the unit, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, inadequate antenna systems or external interference.
  3. Repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
  4. Tampering with or the breaking of the LCD screen. 5. Improper use or intentional short circuiting of batteries. 6. Use of non-LG approved accessories

Other rights

The benefits given by this LG manufacturer’s warranty do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law. Australian customers: Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.

How to claim

To make a claim against this manufacturer’s warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period.

 

LCD Business Monitors

3 years parts & labour (some parts are replacement only)

Manufacturer's warranty

Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, for thirty six (36) months from date of purchase, authorise a free of charge repair of your Monitor or its included accessories if, in LG’s opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods. .

Place of service (if applicable)

Repairs on units with a specified screen size of 106cm or less will be conducted at a LG Authorised Service Centre. Transport costs to and from the service centre are not covered by this warranty. Repairs on units with a specified screen size larger than 106cm will be conducted at your premises if it is located within LG’s normal service area. You will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG’s Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours.

Services for which you will be asked to pay

This LG Manufacturer’s warranty does not cover:

  1. Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
  2. Repair of scratches to the outside of the unit and other externally exposed parts caused by normal use of the unit.
  3. Any loss, damage or alteration to third party software, including the operating system whether pre-loaded or installed subsequently.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs to monitors where:

  1. The product is operated outside published maximum ratings.
  2. The serial number has been removed or made illegible.
  3. The battery has short circuited or the seals of the battery are broken or show evidence of tampering.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs necessitated by:

  1. Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or act of god.
  2. Improper installation, unauthorized modifications, liquid entering the unit, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, or external interference.
  3. Repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
  4. Tampering with or the breaking of the LCD screen.
  5. Use of non-LG approved accessories.

Other rights

The benefits given by this LG manufacturer’s warranty do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law. Australian customers: Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure

How to claim

To make a claim against this manufacturer’s warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period.

 

 

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to contact us.

 

Contact us

Request a repair

Request a repair

Email

No time to chat? Send your enquiry via email.
b2bsupport@lge.com.au

Technical support

Information Display: 1300 715 923
B2B IT: 1300 086 839
B2B Air Conditioning: 1300 647 378
Email: b2bsupport@lge.com.au

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 