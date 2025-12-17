Manufacturer's warranty

Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, during the Warranty Period, authorise a free of charge repair of your signage or its included accessories if, in LG’s opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period. Product Warranty Period (commences from date of purchase and is conditional upon using the signage to display dynamic or non-static content only) 55” 36 months or 20,000 hours (based on usage of 18hrs per day) whichever is sooner 65” 36 months or 15,000 hours (based on usage of 12hrs per day) whichever is sooner. This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods

Place of service (if applicable)

Repairs on units may be required to be undertaken at a LG Authorised Service Centre. Transport costs to and from the service centre are not covered by this warranty. Repairs on units with a specified screen size larger than 106cm will be conducted at your premises if it is located within LG’s normal service area. You will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG’s Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours

Services for which you will be asked to pay

This LG Manufacturer’s warranty does not cover:

Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear. Repair of scratches to the outside of the unit and other externally exposed parts caused by normal use of the unit. Any loss, damage or alteration to third party software, including the operating system whether pre-loaded or installed subsequently.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs to OLED Signage where:

The product is operated outside published maximum ratings or not in accordance with manufacturers instructions. Issues caused by display of static images on the screen for extended periods of time including image or screen burn-in. The serial number has been removed or made illegible. The battery has short circuited or the seals of the battery are broken or show evidence of tampering.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs necessitated by:

Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or act of god. Improper installation, unauthorized modifications, liquid entering the unit, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, or external interference. Repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre. Tampering with or the breaking of the OLED screen. Use of non-LG approved accessories or issues caused by use of third party parts, software or devices.

Other rights

The benefits given by this LG manufacturer’s warranty do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law. Australian customers: Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure

How to claim

To make a claim against this manufacturer’s warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period.