Manufacturer's warranty
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, for thirty six (36) months from date of purchase, authorise a free of charge repair your LED Signage product (including Indoor and Outdoor LED Signage and Transparent LED Film) or its included accessories if, in LG’s opinion, it needs because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.
This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty.
Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods
Place of service (if applicable)
Repairs on LED Signage product will be arranged by LG and must be returned to LG for repair. Transport costs to LG are not covered by this warranty. All returns for repair under this warranty must be pre-approved by LG and LG will not be obligated to pay freight for any unapproved return under this warranty. This warranty does not include on-site lab our charges to remove or install LED Signage products or to conduct on-site repairs. Repairs to LED Signage product may include refurbished parts. LG, in its absolute discretion, may provide a replacement LED Signage product (including refurbished LED Signage product)
Services for which you will be asked to pay
This LG Manufacturer’s warranty does not cover:
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
- Repair of scratches to the outside of the LED Signage product and other externally exposed parts caused by normal use of the unit.
- Any loss, damage or alteration to third party software, including the operating system whether pre-loaded or installed subsequently.
- Non-product defects including the cleaning of the product, adjustment, explanation, re-installation, performance of preventative maintenance etc., as well as:
- a) if a service technician gives instructions on how to use product or simply adjusts options without disassembling product.
- b) if a defect is caused by external environmental factors. (Internet, Antenna, Wired Signal, etc.)
- c) if a product is reinstalled or devices are connected additionally after installing the purchased product for the first time.
- d) if a service technician removes/cleans dusts or foreign materials inside of the product.
This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs to LED Signage where:
- The product is operated outside published maximum ratings.
- The serial number has been removed or made illegible.
This LG manufacturer’s warranty does not cover repairs necessitated by:
- Accident (including but limited to external impact or drop), neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or act of god including but not limited to fire, flood, earthquake, lightning or other natural disaster.
- Improper installation, handling, adjustment, use, repair, or service, as well as unauthorised modifications, liquid damaging the LED Signage product, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, or external interference.
- Repairs made to the LED Signage product by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Tampering with or the breaking of the LED Signage product.
- Use of non-LG approved accessories.
Other rights
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer’s warranty are in addition to other rights and remedies you have do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law. Australian customers: Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure
How to claim
To make a claim against this manufacturer’s warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period.