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Designed for focus and comfort
Design contemporary workspaces where comfort and technology blend seamlessly. Enhanced air quality and vibrant displays foster productivity and well-being throughout the day.
- Consistent comfort and ambience across all areas
- Relaxing, engaging experiences that enhance every visit
- Effortless integration of technology with modern design
Smart, efficient systems that simplify management
Streamline workplace operations with centralised control, energy optimisation, and reliable performance. Maintain comfort and boost efficiency with smart, integrated systems.
- Centralised monitoring and control for easy management
- Efficient operation
- Scalable solutions adaptable to various office layouts
Corporate & Office solutions by need
Cooperation / Office room
Create collaborative office environments with smart climate control, advanced displays, and versatile devices that connect effortlessly to support focus, creativity, and teamwork.
- HVAC
- Information display
- IT Products
VRF System Indoor Units
LG Indoor Units are designed to meet the majority of your business requirements and deliver HVAC solutions that will seamlessly integrate into your setting.
Interactive display boards
LG Interactive is a perfect solution for effective meetings, with advanced touch technology and high-performance system-on-chip.
LG gram Pro
Check out the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram Pro for business.
UltraFine™ Monitors
UltraFine™ provides sharp images and precise detail.
LG Smart Monitor
Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitors, featuring stunning 4K touchscreen for work and entertainment.
Meeting room
Transform meeting rooms with vivid displays, interactive boards, and advanced projection, enabling clear communication and effective collaboration.
- Information display
- IT Products
Digital signage
LG Digital Signage can help boost sales and brings about unexpected benefits to your business.
LED signage
Experience the convenience of LG LED All-in-One Display. Its all-in-one design makes setup easy.
Interactive display boards
LG Interactive is a perfect solution for effective meetings, with advanced touch technology and high-performance system-on-chip.
LG gram Pro
Check out the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram Pro for business.
LG gram Book
Check out the versatility of LG gram Book for busines.
LG ProBeam
Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector - make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.