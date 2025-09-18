About Cookies on This Site

An LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is placed on a rooftop with a clear sky and soft sunlight in the background.

Inverter Scroll Chiller

The LG compact Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller optimises heating and cooling, while enabling easy installation and quiet operation.

What is Inverter Scroll ChillerKey FeaturesFAQs
What is Inverter Scroll Chiller
What is Inverter Scroll Chiller?

Three LG inverter scroll chillers are displayed in a space with minimalist concrete walls and soft lighting.

LG's New Efficient, Compact, and Quiet Inverter Scroll Chiller

Highly Efficient Inverter Technology

Improved performance by Hertz control of Twin Inverter Control system

Highly Reliable Operation

Stable operation on a wide range of cooling and heating temperatures

Highly Flexible & Convenient

With a compact design and streamlined layout, it’s ideal for installations with limited space.

Next-Generation Refrigerant

R32 offers Low Global Warming potential of 675. A responsible choice for modern HVAC system

Highly Efficient Inverter Technology

Twin Inverter Technology delivers high-efficiency operation with minimal electrical loss. This results in:

- Lower power input during part-load conditions 

- High SCOP (Seasonal Coefficient of Performance) and SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) 

- Continuous adjustment of compressor output based on real-time load. It maintains heat exchange performance and a stable refrigeration cycle in frosty conditions while supplying water from -10 to 60°C1,2).

1. Please note that these results were obtained through LG's internal testing process.

2. Results may vary depending on the environment.

Highly Reliable Operation

By applying world class EHP technology of MULTI V, high efficient and reliable operation has been achieved.

The LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is displayed on a rooftop with a snowy mountain in the background, next to a temperature comparison chart with blue gradients.

Hình ảnh các cơ quan chính phủ, cơ sở làm vườn và khách sạn có dạng hình bình hành được liệt kê.

Low noise level

LG's Inverter Scroll Chiller reduces noise to 68 dB(A) and the touch remote control detects errors and manages cycle monitoring, scheduling, and demand control. 3,4)

*The performance maybe reduced during silent operation function.

3. KCHH series 60RT model Sound pressure level comparison.

4. Sound pressure level is measured on the rated condition in the anechoic rooms by ISO 3745 standard.

Next-Generation R32 Refrigerant

The R32 refrigerant has advantage over the R410A, including superior thermodynamic properties lead to better heat transfer and lower energy consumption. R32 has a GWP of 675, which is significantly lower than R410A (GWP of 2088) and requires less volume to achieve the same cooling effect reducing overall refrigerant usage.

Image comparing the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of refrigerants R410A and R32, alongside the two LG Cooling units in front of a natural background.

* GWP: Global Warming Potential

FAQs

Q.

Why LG Inverter Scroll Chiller?

A.

LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is designed for optimal cooling and heating efficiency using LG's core technologies, such as the Twin Inverter System, HiPOR™, Biomimetic Fan, Wide Louver Plus Fin, and Optimized Vapor Injection.

Q.

What are the differences between a fixed speed scroll chiller and an Inverter Scroll Chiller?

A.

A fixed speed compressor runs at a constant speed and delivers full capacity whenever it's on. It cycles on and off to maintain the desired temperature, which can lead to higher energy consumption and mechanical wear. Whereas an inverter compressor adjusts its speed based on the cooling demand. It operates continuously but modulates output, resulting in smoother performance, lower energy use, and reduced wear.

Q.

Which is better R410A or R32?

A.

While neither depletes the ozone layer, R32 is a single-component refrigerant, making it easier to recover, recycle, and recharge in contrast to blended refrigerants like R410A. R32 has a GWP of 675, which is significantly lower than R410A (GWP ~2088).

Q.

Where is it usually used?

A.

The Inverter Scroll Chiller can be used for factory or industrial facility processes, as an air conditioner with chilled or hot water, or to store water.

Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them.

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you.

