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Outstanding visual performance
Bring media content to life with brilliant visuals that enhance atmosphere and capture customer attention.
- Product lineup suited for diverse outdoor advertising environments
- High-resolution displays that maximise visual impact
- Durable performance in all weather conditions
Operational efficiency
Increase efficiency and manage displays with ease using LG’s smart technologies.
- Automatic brightness adjustment for energy savings
- Stable content operation on webOS
- Remote management with SuperSign software
Retail solutions by need
Complex mall outdoor area
LG outdoor signage offers clear visibility with high brightness, durable design, and webOS. SuperSign simplifies ad management.
- Information display
Outdoor Signage
Discover our highly durable LED models for outdoor applications like stadiums and billboards.
Outdoor & Window Facing Displays
Stay Bright, Stay Ahead with LG Outdoor & Window facing. LG Outdoor Signage and Window Facing Displays are durable and easy to manage.
Complex mall shopping area
Inspire shoppers with seamless displays, intuitive kiosks, and fresh-air solutions that create inviting, comfortable spaces where design, convenience, and experience come together.
- HVAC
- Information Display
AHU Communication Kit
LG’s AHU Communication kit helps communication betwee Air handling unit and the MULTI V series. They offer efficient and conditioned air.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.
OLED Signage
LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design.
LG Kiosk & Touch
Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.
Mobile flagship store
Immerse customers in innovation with vibrant visuals, interactive experiences, and sleek, durable designs that bring your brand story to life and leave a lasting impression.
- Information Display
- IT Products
LG Magnit Micro LED
With LG's micrometre-sized LED technology, the LG Magnit Micro LED display offers a magnificent viewing experience.
OLED Signage
LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design. Change the way you engage with customers. LG will revolutionise the way you conduct business.
LG Kiosk & Touch
Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.
UltraFine™
Professional display for professional performance. macOS compatible.