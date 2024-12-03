About Cookies on This Site

55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

55VM5J-H

55VM5J-H

55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

A big video wall is installed on the wall of the car showroom and the car advertisement is on the screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustration purposes only.

Image Gap Reduction

The VM5J-H series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a near seamless viewing experience.

VM5J-H consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

* The "LG Previous Models" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

A woman looks up the screen installed upstairs, and the color is vividly displayed without any distortion.

Higher Viewing Angle

When a large video wall is positioned higher than human eye-level, the VM5J-H series has a viewing angle high enough to display vivid colours and maintain uniform picture quality throughout the screen with virtually no distortion.

* Actual result may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

A man passes by while watching the screen and the screen displays vivid color from any angle.

Immersive Viewing Experience Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS panels allow you to enjoy great picture quality with minimal variation from wide viewing angles. Featuring excellent consistency in colour temperature and less change in contrast, LG IPS panels boast excellent image reproduction.

VM5J-H can adjust the color temperature from 3,200K to 13,000K in units of 100K.

User Convenience Easy Colour Adjustment

Depending on the content, the colour temperature of the screen can be easily adjusted by users with a remote control.

VM5J-H can be more accurately adjust white balance.

User Convenience Simple White Balance Adjustment

In previous LG video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VM5E-H series allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VM5J-H can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimise their web apps.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side of the screen is utilizing CSS effects to add more content.

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming is also available, providing the flexibility to organise and diversify content free from capacity limits.

* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast

Several tasks could be accomplished simultaneously with the intuitive GUI.
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimised for commercial use. It simplifies the user experience and groups similar functions together, allowing for a more intuitive GUI.
The menu screen consists of both Landscape and Portrait options.
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

Whilst many displays have a GUI based on landscape-oriented TV usage, the GUI of the VM5J-H series is designed so that users can also install screens in a portrait orientation and maintain the user-friendly experience.

Conformal Coating

Video walls can be exposed to environmental factors such as salt, dust and humidity. The conformal coating on the circuit board can help reduce the risks associated with this exposure.

The VM5J-H has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (Signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

Easy Maintenance Signage 365 Care

Maintenance gets easier and faster with the optional Signage 365 Care service, an additional cloud service solution provided by LG*. Signage 365 Care remotely manages status of displays in your workspaces for fault diagnosis and remote services, helping ensure the stable operation of your business.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VH7J-H installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

*Additional charges apply

Convenient Management LAN Daisy Chain Support

The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor signage, distribute content, and even update firmware all at once.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R) A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

  • Weight (Head)

    18.8Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    28.0Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1393 x 955 x 303mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    YES

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    160W

  • Max.

    190W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    90W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Piggyback)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    IP5X tested

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

