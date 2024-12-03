About Cookies on This Site

65" UHD Standard Signage

65UH5J-H

65" UHD Standard Signage

Front view with infill image

New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 500 nits, the UH5J-H series delivers content that can attract attention of viewers and is a suitable display solution for outdoor visibility such as airports, retail, shopping malls etc.

UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

*Images may differ from the actual product.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

*Actual images (TV display) available may differ from the example images shown.
* Images are illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Mobile Content Management

You can create a store profile and get template recommendations using the Promota* app. Users can customise templates for all industries and easily create and manage content not only on PCs but also on mobile devices.

In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.

* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)

The user writes the words 'Dreams come true' with the electronic pen on the TR3DJ with 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass.

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5J-H series has Crestron Connected Certification, a function and network-based control system that is dedicated to meeting rooms and that meets a growing need in the corporate meeting space market.* Network based control.

    Print

    All Spec

    PANEL

    • Screen Size (Inch)

      65

    • Panel Technology

      IPS

    • Back Light Type

      Edge

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Native Resolution

      3840 x 2160 (UHD)

    • Refresh Rate

      60Hz

    • Brightness

      500nit (Typ.)

    • Contrast Ratio

      1,100:1

    • Dynamic CR

      1,000,000:1

    • Color Gamut

      BT709 95%

    • Viewing Angle (H x V)

      178º x 178º

    • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

      1.07 Billion colors

    • Response Time

      8ms (G to G)

    • Surface Treatment (Haze)

      Haze 28%

    • Life time

      50,000Hrs (Min.)

    • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

      24/7

    • Portait / Landscape

      YES / YES

    • Transparency

      N/A

    • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

      N/A

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI In

      YES (3ea)

    • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

      2.2/1.4

    • DP In

      YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

    • DVI-D In

      YES (HDCP 1.4)

    • RGB In

      NO

    • Audio In

      YES

    • RS232C In

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) In

      YES (1ea)

    • IR In

      YES

    • USB In

      USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

    • HDMI Out

      YES

    • DP Out

      NO

    • Audio Out

      YES

    • Touch USB

      NO

    • External Speaker Out

      NO

    • RS232C Out

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) Out

      NO

    • IR Out

      NO

    • Daisy Chain

      Input : HDMI, DP / Output : HDMI

    MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

    • Bezel Color

      Black

    • Bezel Width

      T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

    • Weight (Head)

      28.2Kg

    • Weight (Head+Stand)

      28.8Kg

    • Packed Weight

      35.0Kg

    • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

    • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm

    • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm

    • Handle

      NO

    • VESA Standard Mount Interface

      300 x 300 mm

    FEATURE - HARDWARE

    • Internal Memory (eMMC)

      16GB

    • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

      YES

    • Temperature Sensor

      YES

    • Auto Brightness Sensor

      YES

    • Pixel Sensor

      NO

    • Proximity Sensor

      NO

    • Current Sensor

      NO

    • BLU Sensor

      NO

    • Humidity Sensor

      NO

    • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

      YES

    • Power Indicator

      NO

    • Local Key Operation

      YES

    • FAN (Built-in)

      NO

    FEATURE - SOFTWARE

    • OS Ver. (webOS)

      webOS 6.0

    • Local Contents Scheduling

      YES

    • Group Manager

      YES

    • USB Plug & Play

      YES

    • Fail over

      YES

    • Booting Logo Image

      YES

    • No Signal Image

      YES

    • RS232C Sync

      YES

    • Local Network Sync

      YES

    • Backlight Sync

      NO

    • PIP

      YES

    • PBP

      YES (4PBP)

    • Screen Share

      YES

    • Video Tag

      YES (4 Video Tag)

    • Play via URL

      YES

    • Screen Rotation

      YES

    • External Input Rotation

      YES

    • Gapless Playback

      YES

    • Tile Mode Setting

      YES

    • Setting Data Cloning

      YES

    • SNMP

      YES

    • ISM Method

      YES

    • Auto Set ID

      YES

    • Status Mailing

      YES

    • Control Manager

      YES

    • Cisco Certification

      YES

    • Crestron Connected

      YES

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • PM mode

      YES

    • Wake on LAN

      YES

    • Network Ready

      YES

    • Beacon

      YES

    • HDMI-CEC

      YES

    • SI Server Setting

      YES

    • webRTC

      YES

    • Pro:Idiom

      YES

    • Brightness Compensation

      NO

    • W/B Setting by Grey scale

      NO

    • Scan Inversion

      NO

    ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

    • Operation Temperature

      0 °C to 40 °C

    • Operation Humidity

      10 % to 80 %

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-in Power

    POWER CONSUMPTION

    • Typ.

      130W

    • Max.

      190W

    • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

      444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 649 BTU/Hr(Max.)

    • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

      91W

    • DPM

      0.5W

    • Power off

      0.5W

    SOUND

    • Speaker (Built-in)

      YES (10W x 2)

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      CB / NRTL

    • EMC

      FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

    • ERP / Energy Star

      YES(NewErP) / YES

    • ePEAT(US only)

      NO

    OPS COMPATIBILITY

    • OPS Type compatible

      YES (Piggyback)

    • OPS Power Built-in

      NO

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

    • SuperSign CMS

      YES

    • SuperSign Control+

      YES

    • SuperSign WB

      YES

    • SuperSign Cloud

      YES

    • Promota

      YES (Not available for EU/CIS)

    • Mobile CMS

      YES

    • Connected Care

      YES

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD

      English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

    ACCESSORY

    • Basic

      Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

    • Optional

      Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

    SPECIAL FEATURE

    • Overlay Touch Compatibility

      N/A

    • Smart Calibration

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face up)

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face down)

      Max. 30 degree

    • IP Rating

      IP5X

    • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

      YES

    • Power Protection

      N/A

    • Direct Sunlight

      N/A

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

