86" UHD Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage
A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Brightness
UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
*Images may differ from the actual product.
High-Performance with webOS
A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
Conformal Coating
The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
*Actual images (TV display) available may differ from the example images shown.
* Images are illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
Mobile Content Management
In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.
* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
86
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DVI-D In
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : HDMI
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 14.3mm
-
Weight (Head)
49.0Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
72.5Kg (With Pallet)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm (without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2073 x 1250 x 285mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (4PBP)
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
200W
-
Max.
260W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
683 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 888 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
140W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Piggyback)
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
YES
-
Promota
YES (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A