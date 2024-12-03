We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75" UHD 4,000nits Window-facing Display
Make Your Advertising Stand Out
Double-sided display is attached to the store, allowing customers to get information about the promotion both inside and outside.
* All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Deliver Your Message with High Visibility Even Under Bright Sunlight
Unlike other products, 75XS4G's display is clearly visible under the sunlight or in environment with sunglasses on.
*LG Conventional’ refers to LG Previous Models.
** Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits
*** Quarter Wave Plate
Slim Profile Design
75XS4G is installed close to the window and has a high level of immersion in the display due to its thin bezel and width.
Double-sided Installation.
Using an dedicated bracket, LG UHD display compatible with 75XS4G can be attached on the back.
*Optional LG own brackets for LG Displays only.
** Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series
Wide Operating
Temperature Range
A display is working well in an environment of 0-40°C.
*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding
High Performance with webOS
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.
A number of tasks that can be done at the same time are arranged easily through webOS platform.
* System-on-Chip
Multiple Display Content Management with a Remote Control
It operates double-sided displays simultaneously with one remote control.
Easy Content Distribution and Software Updates
A visitor is receiving promotional coupon in real time through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Beacon built into the display.
Control Manager" function to be installed on device for easy content distribution.
Control Manager
User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.
*"Control manager” function must be installed on device for easy content distribution to be used.
*Effective use of Web Monitoring is subject to external operating factors, including stable internet
Leveler Tool
A display is installed without tilting using the leveler tool.
*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
Alert for Right Direction
Through equipped horizontal sensor, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed.
*image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
75
-
Panel Technology
IPS / M+
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1 (Typ.)
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
NO
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 13.8mm
-
Weight (Head)
39.6Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
50Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1816 x 1106 x 285mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
N/A
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.1
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
750W (Full White) 405W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
790W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2696 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet
-
Optional
Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
N/A
-
Interface
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
-
Operating System Support
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
N/A