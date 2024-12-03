We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent LED Film
Bring New Life to Transparent Space
Superb Transparency
Fitting in with Flats and Curves
Real-time 365 Care Service
All Spec
LED FILM
Model Name
LAT140
Pitch
13.7 ± 0.2 mm
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Colour Package (SMD2020)
Resolution
48x36
Pixels per Panel
1,728
Pixel Density [point/m2 ]
5,102
Brightness
2,100 cd/m2 (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
Lifetime (Half Brightness)
Up to 50,000 Hrs
Daily Usage
24 Hrs / 7 Days
Transmittance
53%
Operating Temperature
0° ~ 45° (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
Curved Installation
1,100R (Convex & Concave, Glass Only)
Film Trimming
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
Colour Processing
9bit
Colours
125,000,000 Colours
Colour Chromaticity
Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03
Dimension (W x H x D)
655 x 492 x 2.9mm(with Front & Back Protection Film)
Weight
1 kg
Power Consumption
37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)
1ST BEZEL KIT
Model Name
ACC-14LATB1
Dimension (W x H x D)
69.4 x 492 x 25mm
Weight
0.4 kg
COMMON BEZEL KIT
Model Name
ACC-14LATB2
Dimension (W x H x D)
51.4 x 492 x 25mm
Weight
0.3 kg
POWER(BEZEL KIT & LED FILM)
Model Name
ACC-LATP1
Dimension (W x H x D)
183 × 86 × 28 mm
-
Weight
0.769 kg
Input
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
White
-
14AWG, 1.5m
-
L Type
UNIT CONTROLLER
Model Name
LCLG140U
-
960x540 (1/4 FHD)
-
LVDS In, RJ45 (4ea) Out
-
100 m (CAT5E, CAT6)
-
293 x 37 x 188.7 mm
-
1.5 kg
-
20 W
-
Power Cord, LVDS MCX Cable, ESG,
Regulation Book, Warranty Card
SYSTEM CONTROLLER
Model Name
LCLG002
-
DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0
-
DP, RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS
-
293 x193.3 x 40.1mm
-
1.6 kg
-
O
-
O
-
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
Yes
-
17 W
-
SuperSign CMS,Signage365care
-
Power Cord, IR & Bright Sensor, 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation Book, Warranty Card