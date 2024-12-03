About Cookies on This Site

Transparent LED Film

LAT140

Transparent LED Film

front view

Bring New Life to Transparent Space

*Images are for illustrative purposes only, actual product may differ in appearance

Superb Transparency

The LG Transparent LED film is an array of pixels connected to one another by a thin metal mesh line. The transparency of the LED film allows glass to remain mainly visible even after the film is attached. When the LED is switched is OFF, the film blends to a large degree with the glass.

Superb Transparency

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

The LG Transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 1,100R for concave or convex curved glass or window applications. This allows a wide range of venues to be redesigned with the LAT series as a landmark.

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

Self-adhesive Film

Self-adhesive Film

The LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction.
Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility

Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customised to fit in to the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.
OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding

OCR(Optically Clear Resin)Direct Bonding

The LG Transparent LED film utilises the OCR bonding method, which protects LED pixels by fully filling the gap between the transparent layers to improve the product durability and flatness compared with the OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive) method, which leaves the LED either exposed or with an uneven surface and can cause LED damage or affect the image quality.

* This is based on the internal comparison test between OCR and OCA with perforations of the upper transparent layer under the condition of -10˚~ 45˚ temperature and 0 ~ 30% humidity.

^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Enhanced Brightness and Control
Impressive

Brightness and Control

With a pixel pitch of 14mm and brightness up to 2,100 cd/m²*, the LED Transparent Film attracts the attention of passers-by while displaying a wide range of colours. With the Control Manager solution, brightness can be adjusted and set based on time of the day – to display with optimal brightness.

* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.

^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

webOS Smart Platform with Open API

webOS Smart Platform with Open API

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting open API and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labour costs.
Control Manager

Control Manager

The Control Manager platform allows you to remotely set, monitor and control the status of multiple displays in real-time*.
For large installations areas with many displays, Control Manager helps to manage content in a more efficient way.

*Internet connection and Control Manager software required

Real-time 365 Care Service

Maintenance is easier and faster with the optional Signage365Care service*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, helping support the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Real-time 365 Care Service

*Additional charges may apply

All Spec

LED FILM

  • Model Name

    LAT140

  • Pitch

    13.7 ± 0.2 mm

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Colour Package (SMD2020)

  • Resolution

    48x36

  • Pixels per Panel

    1,728

  • Pixel Density [point/m2 ]

    5,102

  • Brightness

    2,100 cd/m2 (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Lifetime (Half Brightness)

    Up to 50,000 Hrs

  • Daily Usage

    24 Hrs / 7 Days

  • Transmittance

    53%

  • Operating Temperature

    0° ~ 45° (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

  • Curved Installation

    1,100R (Convex & Concave, Glass Only)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

  • Colour Processing

    9bit

  • Colours

    125,000,000 Colours

  • Colour Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    655 x 492 x 2.9mm(with Front & Back Protection Film)

  • Weight

    1 kg

  • Power Consumption

    37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)

1ST BEZEL KIT

  • Model Name

    ACC-14LATB1

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    69.4 x 492 x 25mm

  • Weight

    0.4 kg

COMMON BEZEL KIT

  • Model Name

    ACC-14LATB2

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    51.4 x 492 x 25mm

  • Weight

    0.3 kg

POWER(BEZEL KIT & LED FILM)

  • Model Name

    ACC-LATP1

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183 × 86 × 28 mm

  • Weight

    0.769 kg

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Colour

    White

  • DC Output Cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type

UNIT CONTROLLER

  • Model Name

    LCLG140U

  • Resolution

    960x540 (1/4 FHD)

  • Interface

    LVDS In, RJ45 (4ea) Out

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100 m (CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 37 x 188.7 mm

  • Weight

    1.5 kg

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

  • Accessories

    Power Cord, LVDS MCX Cable, ESG,
    Regulation Book, Warranty Card

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

  • Model Name

    LCLG002

  • Video

    DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
    DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

  • Weight (Head)

    1.6 kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    O

  • Light Sensor

    O

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (Temporal Peak Luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    17 W

  • CMS S/W

    SuperSign CMS,Signage365care

  • Accessories

    Power Cord, IR & Bright Sensor, 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation Book, Warranty Card

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

