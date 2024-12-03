About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS Small-Sized Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

webOS Small-Sized Display

22SM3G-B

webOS Small-Sized Display

(0)
22&quot; Signage with Utility for Commercial Space

22" Signage with Utility for Commercial Spaces

The LG 22SM3G-B can deliver information effectively in a variety of commercial spaces, thanks to the convenient and flexible webOS platform.

High Performance SoC with webOS
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High Performance SoC with webOS

Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. Additionally, the webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.​

 

Various Sensor Applications
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc by using webOS applications and USB plug-in.​

*External sensors are not included and must be purchased separately by a third-party provider. Application may need to be developed by customer-preferred developer.​

A Wide Range of Interfaces
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

A Wide Range of Interfaces

Through its diverse interfaces, users can connect the display with various sources for optimal use. Also, the failover function supports users preparing backup sources in case an unexpected error occurs.
USB Plug
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

USB Plug & Play

22SM3G supports USB Plug & Play feature, so users can easily set content playback using a USB.

Smart Signage Platform

Smart Signage Platform

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion*

With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Wireless Solution

The 22SM3G-B operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.

*Beacon mobile app required.

Remote Monitoring and Control
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Remote Monitoring and Control

Through the embedded web monitoring webpage, (Control Manager*) you can control and monitor the status of displays remotely, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to situations anywhere.

*Network connection is required for webpage browsing.

Signage365Care
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Signage365Care

Maintenance gets easier and faster with the optional Signage 365 Care service, an additional cloud service solution provided by LG*. Signage 365 Care remotely manages status of displays in your workspaces for fault diagnosis and remote services, helping ensure the stable operation of your business.

*Additional charges apply.

    Summary

    Print

    DIMENSIONS

    All Spec

    PANEL

    • Screen Size (Inch)

      21.5

    • Panel Technology

      IPS

    • Back Light Type

      Edge

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Native Resolution

      1920 x 1080 (FHD)

    • Refresh Rate

      60Hz

    • Brightness

      250nit (Typ.)

    • Contrast Ratio

      1,000:1

    • Dynamic CR

      400,000:1

    • Color Gamut

      BT709 95%

    • Viewing Angle (H x V)

      178º x 178º

    • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

      16.7 Million colors

    • Response Time

      14ms (G to G)

    • Surface Treatment (Haze)

      Haze 25%

    • Life time

      30,000Hrs (Min.)

    • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

      16/7

    • Portait / Landscape

      YES / YES

    • Transparency

      N/A

    • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

      N/A

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI In

      YES (2ea)

    • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

      2.2

    • DP In

      NO

    • DVI-D In

      NO

    • RGB In

      NO

    • Audio In

      YES

    • RS232C In

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) In

      YES (1ea)

    • IR In

      YES

    • USB In

      USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

    • HDMI Out

      NO

    • DP Out

      NO

    • Audio Out

      NO

    • Touch USB

      NO

    • External Speaker Out

      NO

    • RS232C Out

      NO

    • RJ45(LAN) Out

      NO

    • IR Out

      NO

    • Daisy Chain

      NO

    MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

    • Bezel Color

      Black

    • Bezel Width

      Even bezel : 16.3mm

    • Weight (Head)

      3.34Kg

    • Weight (Head+Stand)

      N/A

    • Packed Weight

      4.74Kg

    • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

      510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8mm

    • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      N/A

    • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

      565.0 x 357.0 x 103.0mm

    • Handle

      NO

    • VESA Standard Mount Interface

      100 x 100 mm

    FEATURE - HARDWARE

    • Internal Memory (eMMC)

      8GB

    • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

      YES

    • Temperature Sensor

      YES

    • Auto Brightness Sensor

      NO

    • Pixel Sensor

      NO

    • Proximity Sensor

      NO

    • Current Sensor

      NO

    • BLU Sensor

      NO

    • Humidity Sensor

      NO

    • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

      NO

    • Power Indicator

      NO

    • Local Key Operation

      YES

    • FAN (Built-in)

      NO

    FEATURE - SOFTWARE

    • OS Ver. (webOS)

      webOS 4.1

    • Local Contents Scheduling

      YES

    • Group Manager

      YES

    • USB Plug & Play

      YES

    • Fail over

      YES

    • Booting Logo Image

      YES

    • No Signal Image

      YES

    • RS232C Sync

      NO

    • Local Network Sync

      NO

    • Backlight Sync

      NO

    • PIP

      YES

    • PBP

      YES (2PBP)

    • Screen Share

      YES

    • Video Tag

      YES (2 Video Tag)

    • Play via URL

      YES

    • Screen Rotation

      YES

    • External Input Rotation

      YES

    • Gapless Playback

      YES

    • Tile Mode Setting

      NO

    • Setting Data Cloning

      YES

    • SNMP

      YES

    • ISM Method

      YES

    • Auto Set ID

      NO

    • Status Mailing

      YES

    • Control Manager

      YES

    • Cisco Certification

      NO

    • Crestron Connected

      YES

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • PM mode

      YES

    • Wake on LAN

      YES

    • Network Ready

      YES

    • Beacon

      YES

    • HDMI-CEC

      YES

    • SI Server Setting

      YES

    • webRTC

      YES

    • Pro:Idiom

      YES

    • Brightness Compensation

      NO

    • W/B Setting by Grey scale

      NO

    • Scan Inversion

      NO

    ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

    • Operation Temperature

      0 °C to 40 °C

    • Operation Humidity

      10 % to 80 %

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-in Power

    POWER CONSUMPTION

    • Typ.

      30W

    • Max.

      33W

    • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

      103 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 113 BTU/Hr(Max.)

    • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

      15W±5%

    • DPM

      0.5W(WOL Off), 3.2W(WOL On)

    • Power off

      0.5W

    SOUND

    • Speaker (Built-in)

      YES (1W x 2)

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      CB / NRTL

    • EMC

      FCC Class "A" / CE

    • ERP / Energy Star

      NO / NO

    • ePEAT(US only)

      NO

    OPS COMPATIBILITY

    • OPS Type compatible

      NO

    • OPS Power Built-in

      NO

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

    • SuperSign CMS

      YES

    • SuperSign Control+

      YES

    • SuperSign WB

      YES

    • SuperSign Cloud

      NO

    • Promota

      NO

    • Mobile CMS

      NO

    • Connected Care

      YES

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD

      English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

    ACCESSORY

    • Basic

      Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender, External IR, IR Sheet

    • Optional

      NO

    SPECIAL FEATURE

    • Overlay Touch Compatibility

      N/A

    • Smart Calibration

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face up)

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face down)

      N/A

    • IP Rating

      N/A

    • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

      N/A

    • Power Protection

      N/A

    • Direct Sunlight

      N/A

    White Paper

    extension : pdf
    Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
    Download

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     