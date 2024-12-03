Window Facing Display

About Cookies on This Site

front view

Outstanding Visibility
Beyond Window

Inside the full glass of a real estate agency’s office, “High Brightness Window Facing Displays” are installed vertically and horizontally facing outward, and thanks to the high brightness of the displays, the ads on the internal display are very visible even from outside with strong sunlight.

* All images in this page are for illustration purposes only.

Deliver Your Message with High Visibility Even Under Bright Sunlight

With up to 4,000 nits** brightness and UHD picture quality, the XS4J-B series delivers content that can attract the attention of viewers and is suitable for outdoor visibility. QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarised sunglasses.

A woman wearing sunglasses is watching ads on the display installed in a shop window, and the ads on the display are very visible even under the strong sunlight.

** Max 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits
*** Quarter Wave Plate.

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

* System-on-Chip

Slim Profile Design

As window-facing displays are usually installed indoors close to the window, the XS4J-B series has been designed with a slim profile.

The slim bezel display installed next to a mannequin in a shop window clearly shows the promotional ads to customers.

* Bezel Width (T,B / R,L) : 12.0 / 9.9 mm (55XS4J), 9.0 / 6.5 mm (49XS4J)
* Images for illustration purpose only.

Wide Operating
Temperature Range

XS4J can operate at various temperatures of 0-40°C*.

The display works well in an environment of 0℃-40℃.

* Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

Smart Brightness Control

* Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

High Energy Efficiency

XS4J is energy efficient*, allowing for an efficient total cost management while showing content with 4,000 nits of high brightness.

High Energy Efficiency

* Typical power consumption figure may differ from depending on the actual environment.

Easy Content Distribution and Software Updates

The XS4J-B series features embedded Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Beacon making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware.

Easy Content Distribution

* Images for illustration purpose only.

Content Manager

The web-based monitoring solution is a solution that enables the user to have access to manage content from their mobile phone. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control it remotely*.

Web Monitoring (Control Manager)

* Images for illustration purpose only.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS / M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0mm

  • Weight (Head)

    26.0Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    31.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1360 x 844 x 231mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    N/A

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    N/A

  • Anti-Reflective

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    375W (Full White) 147W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    400W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

