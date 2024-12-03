We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Smart Series
LG LED All-in-One Smart Series
The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
One:Quick Share dongle shown is not included with the product.
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.
* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
^ LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Easy Installation
LG LAEC015 Easy Installation
*Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.
Installation Accessories
LG LAEC015 Dedicated Installation Accessories
*Optional (Available for Purchase Separately).
*The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.
Connected Care service requires separate purchase
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.56
-
Screen Resolution
1,920 × 1,080
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
250 × 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
12 × 6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
3,004.6 × 1,692.1 × 36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (m²)
5.06
-
Screen Weight (kg)
129
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m² )
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
-
Cabinet Material
Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness
500 nit
-
Colour Temperature
3,200 - 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160 x 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Colour Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
KEY FEATURES
-
Key Features
DPM, HDMI CEC, Auto Brightness, PIP/2PBP, On/Off Scheduling, Play via URL, Content Manager, SuperSign CMS , CestronConnected, HDR10/HDR10 Pro, SoftAP, ScreenShare(Miracast), Office Meeting Mode, One:Quick Share, LG ConnectedCare ,Height Adjustable Floor Stand (Sold separately).
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
2,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
800
-
Power Consumption(W/m²) Max
395
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
6,824
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
2,730
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,348
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2,880
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH (without condensation)
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Built-in (9W + 9W)
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL, CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded LG WebOS Controller
CONNECTIVITY
-
Connectivity
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, SPDIF